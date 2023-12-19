Jennifer Love Hewitt Slams Sexualization of Her Younger Self

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Says Aging in Hollywood is "Hard"

Jennifer Love Hewitt wants you to stop comparing her to her 20-year-old self.

The Tuxedo actress called out fans for fixating on the younger version of herself, which she said was sexualized in Hollywood.

"She was a looker," Hewitt joked on a recent appearance of the Inside of You Podcast. "But also that 23- and 25-year-old wasn't in her body."

In fact, Hewitt didn't feel self-confident at that age.

"I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time," the former Disney Channel star continued. "I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17 years old on the cover of Maxim, and I had no idea why."

She recalled filming Heartbreakers when she was 23 years old and getting asked to "be sexier" in her scenes. So, she pulled the filmmaker aside and said, "'I know that I'm supposed to be this thing for people but I don't know what that means.'"

That's why she feels bothered when fans long for her to remain that person.