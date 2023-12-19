Why Kelly Osbourne Says She Wants Plastic Surgery for Christmas

Watch : Sharon Osbourne: "I Looked Like Cyclops' After Surgery

Kelly Osbourne is ready for a little nip and tuck.

The 39-year-old recently shared the gift she wants to give herself this holiday season, which is something she hasn't gotten before.

"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," Kelly began on the Dec. 18 episode of her family's podcast The Osbournes, "plastic surgery."

The new mom—who welcomed her baby boy Sidney with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in 2022—motioned to her neck and face, noting the areas she's hoping to improve.

However, not everyone was on board with Kelly's desire to go under the knife.

"Oh f--k. Kelly, don't. Stop." Ozzy told his daughter, to which she replied, "Well, I just think it's my time!"

Sharon Osbourne—who has been candid about her own plastic surgery mishaps— agreed with her husband, telling Kelly it's "too early" to start dabbling with cosmetic procedures.

Expressing disbelief, the Fashion Police alum responded to her parents, "Can you f--king believe it?"