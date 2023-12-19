Why Kelly Osbourne Says She Wants Plastic Surgery for Christmas

Kelly Osbourne is ready for a little nip and tuck.
The 39-year-old recently shared the gift she wants to give herself this holiday season, which is something she hasn't gotten before.
"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," Kelly began on the Dec. 18 episode of her family's podcast The Osbournes, "plastic surgery."
The new mom—who welcomed her baby boy Sidney with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in 2022—motioned to her neck and face, noting the areas she's hoping to improve.
However, not everyone was on board with Kelly's desire to go under the knife.
"Oh f--k. Kelly, don't. Stop." Ozzy told his daughter, to which she replied, "Well, I just think it's my time!"
Sharon Osbourne—who has been candid about her own plastic surgery mishaps— agreed with her husband, telling Kelly it's "too early" to start dabbling with cosmetic procedures.
Expressing disbelief, the Fashion Police alum responded to her parents, "Can you f--king believe it?"
Kelly's beauty wishes come three months after she shared her outlook on plastic surgery.
"My mom says I'm a p---y because I'm too scared," she exclusively told E! News in September. "The pain that comes along with it, and I know people say pain is beauty, but I don't dislike anything about myself enough to do anything yet."
In the same interview, Sharon detailed the ugly side of getting nipped and tucked.
"If anyone should do an advisory on plastic surgery, it should be me," the 71-year-old said. "There's not one part of my body I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever. I've been messed up many times."
To further stress her point, Sharon explained how her facelift in October 2021 left her with an unfortunate result.
"This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before," she noted. "I kind of looked like Quasimodo. I had one eye here, one eye there."
While the Osbournes are known for their blunt takes, they aren't the only stars to candidly discuss plastic surgery. Keep reading to see other A-listers' cosmetic procedure confessions.