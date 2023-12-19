Victoria Beckham's Intimate Video of David Beckham's Workout Will Make You Sweat

Victoria Beckham shared a video of her husband David Beckham's morning workout routine to social media—and safe to say, her followers were overjoyed.

By Kisha Forde Dec 19, 2023 5:18 PMTags
Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamCouplesWorkoutsCelebritiesFitness
Watch: Victoria Beckham Says David Beckham Has NEVER Seen Her Eyebrows

David Beckham is kicking his routine up a notch.

As for the proof? Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse at her husband's morning workout routine to social media, posting an up-close-and-personal clip of the soccer star completing down dog push-ups while wearing blue short shorts.

The fashion designer captioned her head-turning Dec. 19 Instagram post, "Morning work out with this Love Machine."

And it's safe to say her followers were keen on jumping into the comment section of her husband's exercise video, with one user writing, "Victoria is single-handedly healing the sadness of this world via her insta posts. Doing the lord's work."

Another added that the "universe is very proud of you for all your contribution with humanity," while a third jokingly wrote, "Victoria I cannot, this is all too much for me."

This isn't the first time that the Spice Girls alum has posted a cheeky glimpse of David. In fact, her latest post comes just days after she shared a photo of him in his underwear as he laid out on the floor to Instagram. Alongside that particular pic, Victoria joked, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..You're welcome!"

photos
Need Some Fitspo? Stars' Favorite Workouts Revealed

As for their workout routines, the duo have previously given insight into their time at the gym together—even if it's also an opportunity to poke fun at one another.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3

Celine Dion Loses Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

"Not that my wife's dramatic or anything," the athlete wrote on his Nov. 6 Instagram Story alongside a pic of Victoria laying on the gym floor, "but this is what happened this morning."

But there's more where that came from. Keep reading for a look at the couple's cutest moments together.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," Victoria Beckham captioned the heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son.

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David Beckham and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood looking fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses," Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria Beckham posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckham's got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria Beckham adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

PA Wire
Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3

Celine Dion Loses Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

4

Guy Fieri Says His Kids Won't Inherit His Fortune Unless They Do This

5

Julia Roberts Reveals the Grim Fate of Pretty Woman's Edward