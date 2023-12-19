Victoria Beckham's Intimate Video of David Beckham's Workout Will Make You Sweat

Watch : Victoria Beckham Says David Beckham Has NEVER Seen Her Eyebrows

David Beckham is kicking his routine up a notch.

As for the proof? Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse at her husband's morning workout routine to social media, posting an up-close-and-personal clip of the soccer star completing down dog push-ups while wearing blue short shorts.

The fashion designer captioned her head-turning Dec. 19 Instagram post, "Morning work out with this Love Machine."

And it's safe to say her followers were keen on jumping into the comment section of her husband's exercise video, with one user writing, "Victoria is single-handedly healing the sadness of this world via her insta posts. Doing the lord's work."

Another added that the "universe is very proud of you for all your contribution with humanity," while a third jokingly wrote, "Victoria I cannot, this is all too much for me."

This isn't the first time that the Spice Girls alum has posted a cheeky glimpse of David. In fact, her latest post comes just days after she shared a photo of him in his underwear as he laid out on the floor to Instagram. Alongside that particular pic, Victoria joked, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..You're welcome!"