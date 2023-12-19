Celine Dion Has Lost Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Watch : Céline Dion Enjoys Public Outing Amid Health Battle

Celine Dion's health condition is progressing.

One year after sharing she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, the singer can no longer control certain body movements, according to her sister Claudette Dion.

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told 7 Jours, per Daily Mail. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

She noted, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

In May, Celine canceled her Courage World Tour due to the rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."