Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Fuels Robert Pattinson Engagement Rumors With Ring on That Finger

One month after Suki Waterhouse confirmed she's pregnant with her and Robert Pattinson's first baby, the Daisy Jones actress was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring on that finger.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Hold on tight, we have another update on Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship.

The Twilight alum and Daisy Jones and the Six actress—who are expecting their first baby together—seem to be engaged after more than five years of dating, according to new pictures published by TMZ. Suki, 31, appeared to hint at the news while wearing a gorgeous pink and white diamond ring during a recent shopping trip with Rob, 31, in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

The outing comes just about a month after Suki confirmed her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, referencing her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

And, earlier this month, Suki's Daisy Jones costar Camila Morrone couldn't help but gush over her pal's new chapter.

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

"She really is one of my best friends, I adore her," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Dec. 4. "Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."

Suki and Rob first sparked romance rumors back in July 2018 when they enjoyed a PDA-filled outing to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

"Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it," an eyewitness shared with E! at the time. "They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

Over the years, the couple has kept many details of their relationship private, though Suki did offer insight into their dynamic during a February interview with The Sunday Times.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she shared. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

As Suki and Rob enter a potentially exciting new chapter together, take a look back at their romance...

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

