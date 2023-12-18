Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Fuels Robert Pattinson Engagement Rumors With Ring on That Finger

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Hold on tight, we have another update on Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship.

The Twilight alum and Daisy Jones and the Six actress—who are expecting their first baby together—seem to be engaged after more than five years of dating, according to new pictures published by TMZ. Suki, 31, appeared to hint at the news while wearing a gorgeous pink and white diamond ring during a recent shopping trip with Rob, 31, in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

The outing comes just about a month after Suki confirmed her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, referencing her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

And, earlier this month, Suki's Daisy Jones costar Camila Morrone couldn't help but gush over her pal's new chapter.