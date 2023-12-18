Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Fuels Robert Pattinson Engagement Rumors With Ring on That Finger

Hold on tight, we have another update on Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship.
The Twilight alum and Daisy Jones and the Six actress—who are expecting their first baby together—seem to be engaged after more than five years of dating, according to new pictures published by TMZ. Suki, 31, appeared to hint at the news while wearing a gorgeous pink and white diamond ring during a recent shopping trip with Rob, 31, in London's Chelsea neighborhood.
The outing comes just about a month after Suki confirmed her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, referencing her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
And, earlier this month, Suki's Daisy Jones costar Camila Morrone couldn't help but gush over her pal's new chapter.
"She really is one of my best friends, I adore her," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Dec. 4. "Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."
Suki and Rob first sparked romance rumors back in July 2018 when they enjoyed a PDA-filled outing to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.
"Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it," an eyewitness shared with E! at the time. "They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."
Over the years, the couple has kept many details of their relationship private, though Suki did offer insight into their dynamic during a February interview with The Sunday Times.
"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she shared. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."
As Suki and Rob enter a potentially exciting new chapter together, take a look back at their romance...