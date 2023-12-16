Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

Watch : Matthew Perry Died From Acute Effects of Ketamine

More details are coming to light about Matthew Perry's final moments.

The Friends star—who was found unresponsive in his hot tub Oct. 28—died due to the acute effects of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

His death was ruled an accident, listed as drug and drowning related. In addition to drowning, other contributing factors were coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which treats opioid use disorder.

Perry's autopsy report, obtained by E! News Dec. 15, also noted that he was "reportedly clean for 19 months" prior to his death at age 54.

The report states the Whole Nine Yards actor had a history of diabetes and emphysema, though he had given up smoking after being a "heavy tobacco user for many years." He was also on ketamine infusion therapy, which is used to help with anxiety and depression, with most recent therapy reportedly occurring one and a half weeks before his death.