Matthew Perry Was Reportedly Clean for 19 Months Before His Death

More details are coming to light about Matthew Perry's final moments.
The Friends star—who was found unresponsive in his hot tub Oct. 28—died due to the acute effects of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
His death was ruled an accident, listed as drug and drowning related. In addition to drowning, other contributing factors were coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which treats opioid use disorder.
Perry's autopsy report, obtained by E! News Dec. 15, also noted that he was "reportedly clean for 19 months" prior to his death at age 54.
The report states the Whole Nine Yards actor had a history of diabetes and emphysema, though he had given up smoking after being a "heavy tobacco user for many years." He was also on ketamine infusion therapy, which is used to help with anxiety and depression, with most recent therapy reportedly occurring one and a half weeks before his death.
However, the medical examiner stated that the ketamine in his system could not be from the infusion therapy, because the drug doesn't last that long in the body.
"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the report states. "Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness."
A year before his passing, Perry got candid about his sobriety journey in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big, Terrible Thing, including how he spent more than $7 million trying to get clean. While promoting the book in October 2022, Perry told The New York Times he had been clean for 18 months.
"There's been some real up and downs in my life," Perry shared with E! News the following month, "and this is a lot about the downs, but the further down you go, the more people you can help."
To see how Hollywood is honoring the Fools Rush In actor, read on for all the touching tributes.