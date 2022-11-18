How Matthew Perry Really Feels About the Reaction to His Memoir

Could Matthew Perry be any more thrilled over the response to his memoir?
The Friends alum got candid over the positive response of his recently-released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing which is a raw, unfiltered account of the actor's experience in Hollywood and his decades-long struggles with addiction.
"People have just loved it," Matthew exclusively told E! News during the GQ Men of the Year event. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."
And the most surprising part of it all for the Friends alum? "That people took the story into their hearts," he said on how his story resonated with readers. "And we've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day."
In the memoir, Matthew recounts his first experiences with drugs and alcohol—sharing how he had his first drink at 14—noting that he estimates that he's spent more than $7 million trying to get sober over the years.
The Fools Rush In actor explained what it meant to him to hear that his memoir has helped others who are struggling in the same way he has.
"It makes me feel great," the 53-year-old explained. "There's been some real up and downs in my life and this is a lot about the downs but the further down you go the more people you can help."
Alongside an in-depth look into his struggles with addiction, Matthew spilled the juicy details of dating in Hollywood, from his steamy moment with Valerie Bertinelli—which occurred during her marriage to Eddie Van Halen—to romances with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.