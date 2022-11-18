How Matthew Perry Really Feels About the Reaction to His Memoir

Watch : GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More

Could Matthew Perry be any more thrilled over the response to his memoir?

The Friends alum got candid over the positive response of his recently-released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing which is a raw, unfiltered account of the actor's experience in Hollywood and his decades-long struggles with addiction.

"People have just loved it," Matthew exclusively told E! News during the GQ Men of the Year event. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."

And the most surprising part of it all for the Friends alum? "That people took the story into their hearts," he said on how his story resonated with readers. "And we've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day."