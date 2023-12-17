27 Practical Gifts From Amazon That People Will Actually Want To Receive for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for gifts can be a tough task. Of course, you want to get your friends and family gifts they'll actually enjoy, but narrowing things down as you shop isn't always so easy. When in doubt, take the practical route. If you're shaking your head, hear me out. The word "practical" does not mean "boring." Useful gifts will always be appreciated. A sky-high pair of heels is cute and all, but if you barely wear them, are they worth having? That's up for debate, but you can never go wrong with something practical.
If you have a friend who's a handbag fanatic, get this instant bag hanger, which allows you to put a hook on restaurant tables, bathroom stalls, and more public places to avoid putting your purse on the ground. This water bottle can stay cold for up to 24 hours or keep a beverage warm for 12 hours and it has a secret storage compartment at the bottom for small essentials, like your keys and cards. These cute scrunchies have hidden zip-up pockets for extra storage.
Practical Gift Ideas
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
If you're buying gifts for someone with a car, this air compressor is a must-have. Not only can it inflate your tires in minutes, it can also check your tire's air pressure. It's easy to use, features an LED flashlight, and is powered by the car's auxiliary power outlet.
SP HOME GOODS Diversion Safe Water Bottle
This water bottle keeps your beverage cold for up to 24 hours or it maintains the temperature of warm beverages for 12 hours, per the brand. Plus, it has storage on the bottom, which is perfect for your keys, cards, extra cash, or even a small snack.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger
Charge your phone while it disinfects all the germs that you've accumulated in the day? Yes, please. This sanitizer works in just 10 minutes, cleaning your phone via UV light, and has amassed over 11,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies with Zipper Stash Scrunchy Hair Ties- Set of 6
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. Plus, they come in a six-pack so you have plenty on hand.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
TikTok loves this vegetable chopper and your loved one will, too. It chops, slices, and dices, and includes four different blade attachments and a cleaning brush. It also features 84,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews where one fan reported, "This chopper has given me back so much time over the holidays and at all meal prep."
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 72,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer
This rechargeable hand warmer is a game changer if you're buying a gift for the person who is always cold (me). It's compact enough to fit in your pocket and features three temperature levels. You can charge it via USB and use it for hours on a full charge.
7AM2M Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Most people won't ask for an electric toothbrush as a gift, but this is something that your loved ones will use every single day. This set has six brush heads, five modes, and a full charge will last for 90 days of use.
This set has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and ten colors to choose from.
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "This might be the best product I've bought in about a year. Great for muscle growth and recovery."
Clipa2- The Instant Bag Hanger
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Best bag hooks ever! They work great and hold a lot of weight."
Z&L HOUSE 2-Tier Shoe Rack
Turn home storage into chic decor with these sleek entryway rack. It comes in six colors and it's super easy to put together.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 110,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces
Turn any lace-up shoes into slip-ons with these elastic laces. You will never have to tie your shoes again. There are 20+ colors to choose from and using these are a great way to avoid contact with germs and bacteria. These elastic laces have 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "I used these for my oncloud running shoes and my toddlers nike boots and it makes getting out the door so much easier."
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 22 colors and it has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I can now paint my nails no matter where I am. Before I was always trying to figure out what I could put the bottle on and still be comfy while painting my nails and now I don't have to. It works perfectly!!"
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "This works perfectly! It's nice and heavy with a non-slip rubber that makes it topple proof also it has a removable inner piece to accommodate different size cups or cans."
Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad
This durable, heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe silicone rest is perfect for keeping dirty kitchen utensils off the countertop. There's four slots and it includes a drip tray for catching any liquid mess. Your loved one who cooks will thank you.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer- Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
If you're preparing dinner on your own, you appreciate the little things that make it easier for you. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in four colors and it has 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Why didn't I discover this simple device years ago? This silicone pasta strainer makes cooking up pasta and draining the cooking water a simple and safe affair. This device easily clamps on to different size pots. It's very versatile and a great addition to our kitchen."
KIZEN Solar Lantern
If your friends like gifts that are practical AF, they'll love this lantern. It's solar powered, so it doesn't need batteries or charging, and it easily collapses for convenient portability. Plus, it can even charge your phone.
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in six sizes and 16 colors. It has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "I love this for my purse and can also take out to place in a smaller size tote. Helps organize everything. I'm going to get more and use them for different purposes so when I'm travelling I have one set up, when going to the dr, I have one, when out with friends..... This is a perfect gift for friends. I wish I would have discovered these sooner."
Esky Wireless RF Item Locator, 1 Transmitter with 4 Receivers
If you misplace your keys all the time, this may be the solution that you need. This 4-in-1 wireless item locator is so simple to use and saves you some time looking for your belongings. You can even put one on of these in your wallet or on a pet's collar.
This product has 7,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "They work great and come with the keyrings and Velcro to put on remotes, I constantly loose my wallet and keys and now I don't have to worry about finding them the night before so I'm not late in the morning. The beeping is loud enough to hear if it's under things."
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
Looking for a useful stocking stuffer? This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "Where has this been all my life? This product makes the difference in my hair looking polished vs. not...or it helps me to feel that way, at least! My hair type is fine but frizzy and this definitely does the job. It's so easy to use, too."
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "Super easy to use. Love this one so much we've given as gifts in the past."
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
If you have trouble making time for the gym, it may be time to invest in an under desk treadmill. This one folds up for easy storage and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
For the practical friend who's into beauty, the Alleyoop multitasking brush is a great pick. That's because it's four items in one -- a concealer sponge, eyeshadow brush, brow/liner brush, and blush brush in one easy wand. Plus the blending sponge can easily be changed out when you need a new one.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Bethenny Frankel recommends it too.
—Originally published November 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM PT.