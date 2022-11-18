14 Ways To Make High Heels Comfortable and Step up Your Shoe Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shoes are not meant to live in your closet. We all have a pair of stunning heels just serving as decor at home. If you're afraid to wear those gorgeous shoes or if you're still scared from that one time you ended up with blisters, you're not alone. Don't throw out those shoes you love. Instead, opt for some fashion fixes to make heels much more comfortable to wear.
Prevent and cover blisters with adhesive pads. Spray your foot with a blister prevention spray. Add stability to your shoes with heel cap covers. And, of course, if the night just gets away from you and your feet can't take it anymore, it's important to have a pair of foldable flats with you.
Put your most fashionable foot forward with these helpful products.
Ways To Make High Heels Comfortable
Color City Womens Fuzzy Slipper Socks- 5 Pairs
I'm not recommending these as a fashion statement, per say. However, if you want to break in your heels in small increments of time while you're at home, protect your feet from blisters with some thick, fuzzy socks. Slowly breaking in your heels before a full day on your feet is a smart strategy.
These fuzzy sock sets come in 29 colors and have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moleskin Tape Flannel Adhesive Pads Heel Stickers Blister Prevention Pads- 110 Pieces
These moleskin adhesive pads are an essential for shoe lovers. You can use them on your skin or on your shoe to prevent blisters. These come in a few shapes and sizes, so you can find the perfect choice to accommodate your footwear selection.
This product has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These moleskin patches are excellent. I put one on each pinkie toe to keep rubbing and possible blistering at bay. They worked! They stayed in place without any issues. I came back from a heavy walking trip without any blisters or tender spots. I wore them with sneakers/trainers (Converse) & sandals (Teva). I recommend anyone who will travel and walk a lot to get them."
Silky Toes Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes
Sometimes you just need a break from your heels. These fold-up flats can fit in a small bag and they're a must-have for a long day (or night). These are also a great party favor for a wedding, girls trip, or bachelorette party. They come in a ton of colors and have 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Scientist PreHeels+ Blister Prevention Spray, Innovative Invisible Protective Barrier Against Blisters
This spray creates an invisible barrier between your feet and your shoes to prevent blisters. This spray is sweat-resistant up to 6 hours, according to the brand. Make sure your foot is clean and dry. Shake the bottle and spray. Wait around 90 seconds, and then put on your heels.
A shopper said, "Wearing a high heels is not a problem anymore. I don't feel any pain even after 4 hours of wearing 3in heels and no pain in second day! Wow."
Body Glide Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm
If you prefer a stick formula over a spray, this one has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can put this blister balm on the back of your ankle, heel, sole, ball of foot, instep, and toes— anywhere you want to prevent friction between your skin and your shoes.
An Amazon shopper said, "This product lets me wear my favorite shoes again! After shredding my heels from an all-day hike in these particular shoes, I am finally healed and able to wear them again thanks to this product. And in addition to providing the protection I need, the product is small enough to easily carry in my bag, to have at the ready if needed mid-hike. A little goes a long way, so this is going to last me awhile, even though the stick is pretty compact."
Ballotte 8 Extra Soft Heel Grips
This adhesive grips absorb shock and bring comfort to your the heel of your foot and the back of your ankles. These gels are comfortable and prevent uncomfortable friction and blisters.
This product has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I had low expectations for these pads … however I am thrilled at how well these work! I have a favorite pair of heels that always slipped off my foot … seriously I just couldn't get them to fit correctly no matter what I did. I am happy to report I was able to wear these all day and they didn't slide off once. The pads are soft and leave no blisters."
Dr. Scholl's Ball of Foot Cushions for High Heels
The ball of your foot can really hurt after a long day in heels. These gel pads absorb shock and prevent foot pain, per the brand.
These cushions have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "These inserts work. I will be buying more for all my heels. I was able to dance while other girls were barefoot because they couldn't stand their heels after a couple hours. Worth $!"
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages- 12 Count
These hydrocolloid bandages are great to prevent blisters and they're helpful to prevent additional irritation and promote healing if you already have a blister, per the brand
They have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These were wonderful. Took these on our trip to Disney and they came in handy. I got a blister after the first day in the park. I used these the remainder of the trip. They stayed on well through the day(9 hours of park time). I did remove them while in the pool and at night."
Metatarsal Pads for Women and Men Ball of Foot Cushion - Gel Sleeves Cushions Pad - Fabric Soft Socks for Supports Feet Pain Relief
I don't recommend these for a heeled sandal, but they're great for a closed toe shoe. There's a gel cushion on the bottom that absorbs shock and prevent pain, per the brand. These prevent blisters, calluses, bunions, and metatarsal problems, according to the brand.
These gel sleeves have 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "Your feet will thank you!! The Metatarsal Foot Sleeves are lifesavers!! I suffer from neuropathy in my feet that often causes much pain. The foot sleeves snuggle right up to the balls on my feet and relieve the pressure and the pain better than anything else I have tried. The cushioning even makes it not only bearable, but comfortable, to walk around barefoot in my house (I have wood floors."
Zalik Heel Cups for Heel Pains (5 Pairs)
These heel cups are great for fast pain relief, reduce swelling, per the brand. There's a silicone gel in these, which absorbs shock and provides comfort, according to the brand. They have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper saying, "These are the BOMB!! My heels are sensitive and seem to blister easily even when wearing tennis shoes. These things are like walking on jello. I would wear these every day if I could figure out a way for them to look fashionable wearing sandals LOL! For sure I will wear them often when wearing regular or tennis shoes."
GoGoHeel Quick Tips - The Original High Heel Protector & Heel Repair Caps - 2 Pairs
These are a quick fix for your worn-out heels. They're great to stop that clicking noise when you walk and minimize slipping. They also provide additional stability. These come in nine sizes and there are two colors to choose from.
This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "If your heels are damaged or the cap is broken, this is the best solution to getting it fixed. Just when I thought I had to part ways with my favorite heels due to damaged heels, as getting it repaired was like $10 each, Amazon and Google came to the rescue and I found these. Start with the smaller size coz these caps need to tightly fit so small ones are perfect. Wear them to balance the caps to ensure they are fitted all the way. 4 pairs of heels fixed and looks perfect."
Solemates High Heel Protectors Stoppers- Stops Sinking into Grass Protector for Heels and Designer Shoes
If you have the perfect outfit, but the venue doesn't comply, you may need these heel stoppers. These are just what you need to successfully walk on the grass when you have high heels on. There are versions for heels that are narrow, wide, chunky, and standard size.
These have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I wish I had found tried this product out sooner! I wore these to an event and it had rained the day before and it was still mucky out, I was wearing white heels so I put these on the bottom of my heels. First, they fit perfectly, I did measure my heels twice to make sure I ordered the right size. I also felt they made it more stable when I walked in addition to the fact they saved my white heels from walking across the field to the building. I would definitely recommend these if you have any doubt about walking in heels, or if you're afraid of the weather."
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Soothing Heat, Deep Kneading Therapy, Air Compression, Improve Blood Circulation and Foot Wellness
If you forgot to prep your feet for long night in heels, I highly recommend this foot massager. I got it after I decided to carry all of my belongings myself when I moved into a new apartment and had days of foot pain. This is such a relaxing, easy-to-use product that really made a difference. I love how there is vibration and heat. This is a nice indulgence after a long day or many hours wearing heels.
It has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "My feet are so swollen from pregnancy that this has been my life saver each night coming home from work. Really helps with my swollen, swore achey feet. Highly recommend it to you, you won't regret it."
HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa, Toe Touch Controlled Foot Bath with Invigorating Bubbles and Splash Proof, Raised Massage nodes and Removable Pumice Stone
If you couldn't prevent pain before wearing heels, give your feet some relief after a long day with this foot bath, which has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I stand on my feet for over 9 hours so this was a must have and I'm enjoying it twice a week feet feel rejuvenated."
