Why Twilight’s Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson “Never Really Connected on a Deep Level”

The wolf is out of the bag surrounding Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson's friendship.
The Abduction star opened up about the passionate fanbase surrounding the Twilight films in the late aughts, sharing how he thinks it ultimately impacted his bond with his costar and onscreen rival.
"I think it was tough," Taylor shared on the Dec. 13 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I don't know for him, but for me, at least—especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't, but it's hard not to."
And while the pair was ultimately able to navigate the hype around "Team Jacob" and "Team Edward," it wasn't without challenges.
"The thing about me and Rob is," the 31-year-old explained, "we're just very different people. We never really connected on a deep level just because we're different humans."
"I think it was awkward for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me," he continued. "But then, this half is booing me and cheering him, but us having to have some sort of friendship. It was difficult."
But that's not to say there was ever any bad blood between the two. As Taylor assured, "He was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever."
Despite the mixed emotions looking back on his four years with Twilight, he's grateful for that time in his life.
"I only feel great feelings towards the franchise and everything it's given me," he admitted. "There's pros and cons to what it gave me, but the pros far outweigh the cons. It took a journey after the franchise was over with figuring out who I really am and what is truly important to me in life. I'm very, very thankful for the franchise."
As for whether he'd ever be opening return to play Jacob Black again?
"He's a good character that is easy to love," Taylor told E! News in August. "So, I would never say no to that."
