Busy Philipps' 15-Year-Old Birdie Has "Terrifying" Seizure at School in Sweden

Busy Philipps is still reeling from a family emergency.

The Cougar Town alum shared that her 15-year-old child Birdie—who she shares with estranged husband Marc Silverstein—recently suffered a seizure while attending school in Sweden. And, according to Busy, she witnessed the entire incident over FaceTime from the other side of the world.

"They'd gone to the movies in Stockholm," the 44-year-old recounted on the Dec. 13 episode of her Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast, noting that the theater Birdie visited was fortunately "two minutes from the children's hospital."

While sitting in the audience, Busy said Birdie "started choking and throwing up." The teen's friend immediately sprang into action, calling both local paramedics and Birdie's family in the United States for help.

"I heard Marc screaming for me and I was like, 'What does this f--king guy want now?'" Busy recalled of how she heard the news. "And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.'"