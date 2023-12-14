Busy Philipps' 15-Year-Old Birdie Has "Terrifying" Seizure at School in Sweden

Busy Philipps said she witnessed her oldest child Birdie suffer a seizure over FaceTime while the 15-year-old was attending school in Sweden: "It was really awful seeing it on a screen."

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 14, 2023 2:44 AMTags
Busy PhilippsCeleb KidsHealthCelebrities
Watch: Busy Philipps Will Hold Other People's Babies on "Busy Tonight"

Busy Philipps is still reeling from a family emergency.

The Cougar Town alum shared that her 15-year-old child Birdie—who she shares with estranged husband Marc Silverstein—recently suffered a seizure while attending school in Sweden. And, according to Busy, she witnessed the entire incident over FaceTime from the other side of the world.

"They'd gone to the movies in Stockholm," the 44-year-old recounted on the Dec. 13 episode of her Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast, noting that the theater Birdie visited was fortunately "two minutes from the children's hospital."

While sitting in the audience, Busy said Birdie "started choking and throwing up." The teen's friend immediately sprang into action, calling both local paramedics and Birdie's family in the United States for help.

"I heard Marc screaming for me and I was like, 'What does this f--king guy want now?'" Busy recalled of how she heard the news. "And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.'"

photos
Celeb Kids Head Back to School 2023

The Dawson's Creek actress remembered watching medics treat Birdie over the phone in real-time, describing it as a "terrifying" experience.

"Her friend who was with her, she was holding the phone," Busy explained. "So, you could see everything that was happening. It was just so weird."

Instagram/Busy Philipps

The most heartbreaking moment for Busy was watching Birdie "reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

"I was literally Googling private planes," the former Busy Tonight host shared. "I was like, 'How do I not know anyone with a f--king private plane. I got to hang out with fancier people. Would Taylor Swift fly me to Sweden right now? Who knows Taylor Swift?'"

Fortunately, Birdie recovered from the medical ordeal. As Busy captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post that showed herself and Birdie at the hospital, "Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay."

"But it's been a time," she added. "And a year."

Instagram/Busy Philipps

After all, Busy has experienced a similar incident in the past. As the mother-of-two—who also shares 10-year-old daughter Cricket with Marc—noted on her podcast, she was filming the upcoming Mean Girls musical when Birdie first suffered a seizure.

"Obviously I couldn't leave set," she recalled, sharing that Marc was the one who responded to the call and arrived "at the same time as the paramedics, so he had seen her in this similar sort of thing before."

Busy added of Birdie's latest health scare, "It was really awful seeing it on a screen, being in a different country across an ocean."

Read on for more candid mom moments from Busy.

Instagram/Busy Philipps

When She and Birdie Did Karaoke on the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line

"We (really Birdie) sang MEAN by taylor swift obvi and i ran into so many friends."

Instagram/Busy Philipps

When She Took Birdie to See Taylor Swift

"Literally a perfect show from start to finish. (I’m personally claiming that I’m in my hot single mom era.)"

Instagram/Busy Philipps

When She and Cricket Had Dessert for Dinner

"If you ever find yourself in a heatwave and your air conditioning goes out, I highly recommend shaved ice for dinner."

Instagram
When She Dressed Birdie as Herself for Halloween

"Ready."

Instagram

When She Got Silly With Her Kids at the Flour Shop in NYC

"Too bad these kids aren't having any fun in New York. Thanks for having us yesterday @flourshop and for giving Cricket a cup of sprinkles which she drank like water."

Instagram
When She Got Matching *Fake* Tattoos With Birdie to Support a Good Cause

"Bird and I got matching @scampbell333 tattoos today at the @ps_arts Express Yourself fundraiser. PS Arts raises money to put art programs in underserved schools and we love the event they throw every year!"

Instagram

When She Took Her Kids to the March For Our Lives Rally

"To the young organizers of today's @marchforourlives, we stand with you and are inspired by you. And we will continue to use our voices and our votes to bring real change. #notonemore #enough @marchforourlives @everytown @momsdemand @marchforourlivesla"

Instagram

When She Got Creative for Her Kids' Crazy Hair Day at Camp

"Crazy hair day at camp! Thanks @kmannmakeup for the Coke bottle idea!!"

Instagram

When She Celebrated International Women's Day With Her Kids

"'Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.' -Unknown

Listen, I'm trying my best every damn day. Happy #internationalwomensday."

Instagram
When She Got Into Character for Cricket's Birthday

"She asked for us to make t-shirts that say Cricket Crew. We obliged."

Instagram/Busy Philipps

When She and Birdie Went to See Harry Styles

"For 90 solid minutes, Birdie and I had AS MUCH FUN AS WE POSSIBLY COULD together. Well. Minus the 15 minutes I ran out to buy my kid merch because even though I was dancing like I was 19 again, I AM still actually 42 and the one responsible for getting a poster and I’m not waiting in that line after the show, are you nuts?!?"

Instagram

When She Took Her Kids to Sesame Street

"I got to take my girls to Sesame Street and it was better than I could have even imagined. This is probably not shocking but I cried. Happy 50th Sesame Street! Thank you for always being there. #sesame50"

Instagram
When She Got Real About Cricket's First Day of Kindergarten

"This person nailed her first day at kindergarten. Her mother has been crying most of the day."

Instagram
When She Shared Her Struggles About Sending Birdie to Summer Camp

"I've been so worried about my Bird, she went to sleepaway camp this week-she's a kid who doesn't even do sleepovers but she really wanted to go to camp and was determined to power through. The first night they called us cause she was so upset. But then yesterday, we got this picture, she looks so happy and we got no call last night so now (thankfully) I'm the only one who's crying."

