Busy Philipps' 15-Year-Old Birdie Has "Terrifying" Seizure at School in Sweden

Busy Philipps is still reeling from a family emergency.
The Cougar Town alum shared that her 15-year-old child Birdie—who she shares with estranged husband Marc Silverstein—recently suffered a seizure while attending school in Sweden. And, according to Busy, she witnessed the entire incident over FaceTime from the other side of the world.
"They'd gone to the movies in Stockholm," the 44-year-old recounted on the Dec. 13 episode of her Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast, noting that the theater Birdie visited was fortunately "two minutes from the children's hospital."
While sitting in the audience, Busy said Birdie "started choking and throwing up." The teen's friend immediately sprang into action, calling both local paramedics and Birdie's family in the United States for help.
"I heard Marc screaming for me and I was like, 'What does this f--king guy want now?'" Busy recalled of how she heard the news. "And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.'"
The Dawson's Creek actress remembered watching medics treat Birdie over the phone in real-time, describing it as a "terrifying" experience.
"Her friend who was with her, she was holding the phone," Busy explained. "So, you could see everything that was happening. It was just so weird."
The most heartbreaking moment for Busy was watching Birdie "reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"
"I was literally Googling private planes," the former Busy Tonight host shared. "I was like, 'How do I not know anyone with a f--king private plane. I got to hang out with fancier people. Would Taylor Swift fly me to Sweden right now? Who knows Taylor Swift?'"
Fortunately, Birdie recovered from the medical ordeal. As Busy captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post that showed herself and Birdie at the hospital, "Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay."
"But it's been a time," she added. "And a year."
After all, Busy has experienced a similar incident in the past. As the mother-of-two—who also shares 10-year-old daughter Cricket with Marc—noted on her podcast, she was filming the upcoming Mean Girls musical when Birdie first suffered a seizure.
"Obviously I couldn't leave set," she recalled, sharing that Marc was the one who responded to the call and arrived "at the same time as the paramedics, so he had seen her in this similar sort of thing before."
Busy added of Birdie's latest health scare, "It was really awful seeing it on a screen, being in a different country across an ocean."
Read on for more candid mom moments from Busy.