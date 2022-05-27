Busy Philipps Announces She and Husband Marc Silverstein Are Separated

Watch : Busy Philipps Reveals Her FAVORITE One-Hit Wonder

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein are going their separate ways.

The Girls5eva actress confirmed on the May 27 episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, that she and Marc separated after 15 years of marriage.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated," she told her co-hosts, noting that "our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

She went on to explain on the podcast that they split in February 2021 and have kept it out of the public. Busy, 42, and Marc, 50, got married in June 2007, and share 13-year-old Birdie Leigh and 8-year-old Cricket Pearl. Their decision to split came with much discussion, she said.

"The truth is, there's a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right?" Busy said. "Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."