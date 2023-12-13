Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Introduces Her Rapper Name in New Kanye West Song

Watch : Katy Perry Brings North West ONSTAGE at Las Vegas Concert

North West wants to be your bestie.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter debuted her rap name during a feature on her dad's upcoming collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. The 10-year-old's verse was played during a listening party for the upcoming project in Miami on Dec. 12.

The song, called "You Don't Want (North Interlude)" according to Genius, features North singing, "I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

The track continues: "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

North also danced along on stage to her verse at the listening party, as seen in a video posted to TikTok.

And this isn't the first time the newly-named Miss Westie has expressed interest in following in her parents' footsteps. After all, she recently shared her plans to one day take over her mom's company SKIMS and Kanye's Yeezy label someday. But the aspiring business owner should not be boxed in quite yet—and may even have a future in fashion criticism.