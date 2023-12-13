Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Introduces Her Rapper Name in New Kanye West Song

North West, Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, debuted verse and new persona at father Kanye West’s Vultures listening party on Dec. 12.

By Olivia Evans Dec 13, 2023 10:11 PM
North West wants to be your bestie. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter debuted her rap name during a feature on her dad's upcoming collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. The 10-year-old's verse was played during a listening party for the upcoming project in Miami on Dec. 12. 

The song, called "You Don't Want (North Interlude)" according to Genius, features North singing, "I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

The track continues: "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie." 

North also danced along on stage to her verse at the listening party, as seen in a video posted to TikTok

And this isn't the first time the newly-named Miss Westie has expressed interest in following in her parents' footsteps. After all, she recently shared her plans to one day take over her mom's company SKIMS and Kanye's Yeezy label someday. But the aspiring business owner should not be boxed in quite yet—and may even have a future in fashion criticism.

photos
Kim Kardashian and North West Step Out at Paris Fashion Week

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," Kim—who also shares kids Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye—revealed in a confessional on the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians. "She loves to critique."  

In fact, the episode gave insight into North's eye for fashion, with her giving her mom a particularly biting bit of feedback about the reality star's 2023 Met Gala look. "I like the pearls," North told her mother. "I just don't like that it looks, like, from the dollar store." 

(Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Aspirations aside, Kim's eldest daughter is known for her sassiness—on and off the internet. She shares an extremely popular TikTok account with Kim (it currently has 17.5 million followers) where she shows off her personality and dance moves.

Interested in some of North's most iconic social media moments? Read on.

Tiktok
Wanna Bet?

North West never forgets her bets. 

Kim Kardashian shocked TikTok last January when she unveiled a surprising transformation that included a heavy face of makeup and dark eyebrows. Kim finished the beauty routine by putting on a nude lip and fake lashes, posing for the camera while chewing gum and lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B."

While The Kardashians star's fans were initially confused, Kim later revealed that her 10-year-old daughter was responsible for the eyebrow-raising look, tweeting, "The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!" 

Instagram
Read the Sign

North had a message to send to the paparazzi when she accompanied Kim to Paris Fashion Week last summer, famously holding up a piece of paper that said "Stop."

After their trip, Kim took to Twitter to reveal the backstory behind North's note. 

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!" Kim wrote in a July 7 tweet. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up."

According to Kim, North simply "wanted them to just focus on the show" and not her.

TikTok
Imitation Is the Sincerest Form of Flattery

North trolled her mother in epic fashion—pun fully intended—when she recreated her Balenciaga packing tape look from Paris Fashion Week 2022.

In a TikTok that July, North wrapped a few strands of the tape Kim used around her black t-shirt, completing her look by donning a platinum blonde wig. Not only did she dress like Kim, North also poked fun at her mom even further by lip-syncing alongside an audio that featured a few of Kim's iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes alongside Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage."

Of course, North recreated the infamous moment where Kim lost her diamond earring in Bora Bora, as well as when she hit Khloé Kardashian with a purse all while telling her not to be rude.

Instagram
Eyebrow-Raising Behavior

In a Dec. 18 TikTok video posted to their join account, North pranked Kim by pretending to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows off as she slept in bed.

"So funny, the fake eyebrows filter," the caption over the video read, with North was using a camera filter to make Kim's eyebrows appear thinner onscreen. 

So, how did Kim react after being woken up by North? After opening her eyes and seeing what's on screen, the reality star quipped, "North, this is not funny."

Instagram
Extreme Special Effects

Anyone who follows Kim and North's TiKTok account knows North is as gifted as her mom when it comes to makeup. In fact, her skills might be a little too good as Kim revealed one of her pranks involving special effects makeup almost got the cops involved.

"I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup—where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," Kim explained to Allure in July 2022. "She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene."

Because she was tired, Kim left the mess to clean up the next morning. "I had to rush out the door and go to school," Kim continued. "The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene."

"It was bad," Kim said. "I have photos and it's crazy."

Instagram
A New Way to Roast Your Vegetables

North clearly doesn't beet around the bush.

When Kim took to her Instagram Story to show off freshly picked crops from her home garden last April, not everyone was impressed by her bounty of "cute" carrots, kale, leeks and beets. "They look disgusting," North quipped off-camera while Kim was filming her healthy haul. 

In the caption, Kim also poked fun of daughter's unprompted honesty, writing, "Thanks North."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Talk That Talk

Forget a baby voice, Kim clearly has social media speech.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked a September 2011 video, noting that Kim changes up the way she sounds for her clips.

A surprised Kim responded, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different." Kim then inquired if she speaks differently when she films videos about makeup contouring, which prompted North to imitate her mom's glam tutorial voice.

Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Sour Indeed

It's brutal out there for a mom of an Olivia Rodrigo fan.

When the "driver's license" singer sent Kim a PR package filled with merch in May 2021, the KKW Beauty founder shared the gift on her Instagram Story. "You guys know I love 'drivers license,'" Kim told the camera.

However, an off-camera North was standing by to call her out, claiming, "You never listen to it." A shocked Kim laughed before telling her, "Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North." Kim captioned the video with "NORTH!!!!!" along with three laughing-crying emojis. 

