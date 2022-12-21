Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West hilariously pranked her in a TikTok video pretending to shave the reality star’s eyebrows as she slept. See how Kim reacted.

By Amy Lamare Dec 21, 2022 12:51 AMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows

Kids pull the darnedest pranks.

Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.

"So funny, the fake eyebrows filter," the caption over the video read, suggesting that North was using a camera filter to make Kim's eyebrows appear thinner onscreen. The young girl then woke Kim up from her slumber, saying, "Mom, get up."

So, how did Kim react? After opening her eyes and seeing what's on screen, the reality star quipped, "North, this is not funny."

This isn't the first time North has punk'd Kim using social media filters. On Dec. 17, the mother-daughter duo shared another video to their joint TikTok account in which North spilled a drink on the floor. Kim then looked on disapprovingly, as a camera filter distorted the SKKN by KIM founder's features. 

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

But it isn't all pranks for North.  She's also a fan of TikTok dances.

In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North, a huge Michael Jackson fan, showed off her moves while lip-syncing to the late singer's 1988 song "Man In The Mirror." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

2

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

3

Chrissy Teigen's Note for Critics Who Says She's Been Pregnant Forever

In fact, North even owns a number of pieces from the King of Pop's wardrobe, including the custom black embellished velvet jacket that the "Thriller" singer wore  to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th Birthday celebration in 1997.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said in 2019. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

2

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

3

Chrissy Teigen's Note for Critics Who Says She's Been Pregnant Forever

4

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Decorated Their Bathroom in Tabloid Covers

5

Octavia Spencer Mourns General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy