Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Held Up Iconic "Stop" Sign at Fashion Show

In a video taken at Paris Fashion Week, North West was seen holding up a paper that said "Stop." Now, Kim Kardashian has shared North’s motive for making the sign.

North West knows how to give the paparazzi a sign when it's time to stop.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share a video taken of her and North sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week on July 6—and to provide a little context the a handmade note North held up during the video.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!" Kim wrote in a July 7 tweet. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up."

According to Kim, North simply "wanted them to just focus on the show" and not her.

In the clip, North and Kim rocked matching nose rings paired with edgy outfits, with the SKIMS founder sporting black sunglasses, a pinstripe dress and silver jewelry. As for North, the 9-year-old wore a matching pinstripe skirt and vest paired with a white button-up shirt and black boots.

In a separate tweet on July 7, Kim shared a bit of appreciation for her Fashion Week partner.

"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," she wrote, "and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."

And while it's clear North is ready for the paparazzi to give it a rest, it appears her habit of showing off incredible outfits won't come to a stop anytime soon.

Scroll on to see more photos of North living her best life at Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Just Like Mom

Kim Kardashian and North West wore coordinating pinstriped looks at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bling Ring

The mother-daughter paired their edgy ensembles with matching chain nose rings and shades.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Backstage Access

North was by her mom's side as the SKIMS founder caught up with friend Olivier Rousteing backstage.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Family Affair

The pair were joined by Kris Jenner for the occasion. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Mama's Girl

North held Kim's hand as they walked up the stairs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
VIPs

The pair sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the front row of the fashion show.

