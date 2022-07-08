Kim Kardashian Explains Why North West Held Up Iconic "Stop" Sign at Fashion Show

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

North West knows how to give the paparazzi a sign when it's time to stop.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share a video taken of her and North sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week on July 6—and to provide a little context the a handmade note North held up during the video.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!" Kim wrote in a July 7 tweet. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up."

According to Kim, North simply "wanted them to just focus on the show" and not her.

In the clip, North and Kim rocked matching nose rings paired with edgy outfits, with the SKIMS founder sporting black sunglasses, a pinstripe dress and silver jewelry. As for North, the 9-year-old wore a matching pinstripe skirt and vest paired with a white button-up shirt and black boots.