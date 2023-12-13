Brooke Shields' Daughter Grier Rewears Her Mom's Iconic Little Black Dress From 2006

Watch : Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Grand Mal Seizure

Like mother, like daughter!

Brooke Shields' daughter Grier Hammond Henchy quite literally took a style cue from her mother, rewearing the little black dress Brooke first donned in 2006—the same year she welcomed the now-17-year-old.

While attending the CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute event on Dec. 10 in New York City with her mom, Grier looked effortlessly elegant in the strapless floor-length gown by Richard Tyler.

Keeping the focus on the timeless piece, she accessorized with black patent pumps, gold hoop earrings and a matching ring. As for the teenager's glam? She added extra oomph with vibrant red nails and a slick-straight hairstyle.

Although Grier wore one of her mom's famous getups from the early mid-aughts, she added her own personal touches.

After all, Brooke—who first wore the design at the Carousel of Hope Ball, six months after welcoming Grier—styled the look differently as she opted for a side-swept updo, chunky jewelry pieces and sandal heels.