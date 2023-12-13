Brooke Shields' Daughter Grier Rewears Her Mom's Iconic Little Black Dress From 2006

Like mother, like daughter!
Brooke Shields' daughter Grier Hammond Henchy quite literally took a style cue from her mother, rewearing the little black dress Brooke first donned in 2006—the same year she welcomed the now-17-year-old.
While attending the CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute event on Dec. 10 in New York City with her mom, Grier looked effortlessly elegant in the strapless floor-length gown by Richard Tyler.
Keeping the focus on the timeless piece, she accessorized with black patent pumps, gold hoop earrings and a matching ring. As for the teenager's glam? She added extra oomph with vibrant red nails and a slick-straight hairstyle.
Although Grier wore one of her mom's famous getups from the early mid-aughts, she added her own personal touches.
After all, Brooke—who first wore the design at the Carousel of Hope Ball, six months after welcoming Grier—styled the look differently as she opted for a side-swept updo, chunky jewelry pieces and sandal heels.
Of course, this isn't the first time the Suddenly Susan star's daughters—Grier and Rowan Francis Henchy, 20, who she shares with husband Chris Henchy—have shopped their mom's closet in recent years.
In fact, just three months ago, Grier shined bright in the supermodel's sparkly Badgley Mischka dress that she originally wore in 2001. The occasion? Grier rocked the vintage number at an event in September fittingly titled, "Previously Owned by Brooke Shields."
Rowan has also followed in her mother's fashionable footsteps, rewearing Brooke's iconic red-hot Golden Globes dress from 1998. At the time, the Blue Lagoon actress' daughter sported the fiery ensemble to her high school prom.
"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998," Brooke reflected in a June 2021 Instagram post, "but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom."
The Pretty Baby star has not only influenced her daughters' fashion sense, but their career goals as well.
"They're watching their mom navigate the world of business after having a certain type of a career," Brooke exclusively told E! News last July, "and they're saying, 'Well, if she can do it, what do I want to do? I don't have to follow in her footsteps but what I can do is maintain a sense of self, stand up for myself, own my person and everything that that entails.'"