How Brooke Shields Teaches Her Daughters to Handle "Nasty" Social Media Critics

Brooke Shields wants to keep the negativity away from her family.

Especially when it comes to her daughters Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 16 (with husband Chris Henchy), navigating social media.

"I try to not preach too much," the supermodel exclusively told E! News. "They have been privy to me as an example their whole lives. So rather than it being ‘you should do this, you should do that,' if I'm faced with something, I speak to them about it."

Though she doesn't read comments on social media, her kids do. "They'll say, ‘Mom, it's amazing how nasty people can be,'" she explained. "That's a moment for a conversation rather than dictating to them."

And she leads by example. As the founder of Beginning Is Now, an online platform and lifestyle brand for women, "they're seeing me start my own company," the 57-year-old told E!.