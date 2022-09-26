See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos

Watch : Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple.

On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.

The Jane the Virgin actress captioned the photos, "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls. Happy #nationaldaughtersday."

The first photo is a pic of Brooke and her daughters looking all grown up, standing side by side on a city street on a foggy night. The second is a black and white photo of Brooke holding her girls when all three of them were much younger.

The third shows Brooke wearing glasses and sitting down with Rowan and Grier—who she shares with husband Chris Henchy—posting behind her. In the final snap, Brooke is wearing a glamorous, strapless, orange gown and holding her daughters when they were little.