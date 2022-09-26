See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos

Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple.
On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
The Jane the Virgin actress captioned the photos, "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls. Happy #nationaldaughtersday."
The first photo is a pic of Brooke and her daughters looking all grown up, standing side by side on a city street on a foggy night. The second is a black and white photo of Brooke holding her girls when all three of them were much younger.
The third shows Brooke wearing glasses and sitting down with Rowan and Grier—who she shares with husband Chris Henchy—posting behind her. In the final snap, Brooke is wearing a glamorous, strapless, orange gown and holding her daughters when they were little.
One thing is obvious: Rowan and Grier showed some uncanny resemblance to their mother back in her Calvin Klein jean modeling days. Brooke's teenage daughters both have their mother's long hair, distinctive eyebrows and impeccable bone structure.
Several celebs commented on the post noting the beauty of the women, including model Helena Christiansen, journalist Debra Roberts and actress Faith Ford.
Earlier this year, Brooke sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News to speak about how she helps Rowan and Grier navigate negative comments on social media.
"I try to not preach too much," she said. "They have been privy to me as an example their whole lives. So rather than it being ‘you should do this, you should do that,' if I'm faced with something, I speak to them about it."
Brooke knows firsthand about the pressure women feel to meet a certain standard and image and said she hopes her example will lead her daughters to creating their own path.
"Those conversations have to be ongoing but they have to see me struggle and succeed or at least survive in the healthiest way possible," Brooke added. "They watch everything. They watch, they see everything. They're like little hawks."