See Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 6-Year-Old Daughter Lea Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Stop the music! Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea just made a rare public appearance—and it was truly adorable.

The actor, 48, and his 6-year-old, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, attended the premiere of his new movie Maestro in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, making it her red carpet debut. For the father-daughter outing, Lea wore a leopard-print dress and coordinating flats and accessorized her look with a red and blank trunk purse. Meanwhile, Bradley—who not only plays the late legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the film but also directed and co-wrote the movie—sported a navy Louis Vuitton suit.

And the duo shared several sweet moments during their night out together. Bradley held Lea's hand as they walked the red carpet and gave each other high-fives as they posted for pictures.

However, they weren't the only ones at the event. Bradley's Maestro costars Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Matt Bomer were also among the attendees as was Steven Spielberg, who produced the film. Lady Gaga, who acted alongside Bradley in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, joined the star-studded premiere as well.