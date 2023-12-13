See Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 6-Year-Old Daughter Lea Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Stop the music! Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea just made a rare public appearance—and it was truly adorable.
The actor, 48, and his 6-year-old, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, attended the premiere of his new movie Maestro in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, making it her red carpet debut. For the father-daughter outing, Lea wore a leopard-print dress and coordinating flats and accessorized her look with a red and blank trunk purse. Meanwhile, Bradley—who not only plays the late legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the film but also directed and co-wrote the movie—sported a navy Louis Vuitton suit.
And the duo shared several sweet moments during their night out together. Bradley held Lea's hand as they walked the red carpet and gave each other high-fives as they posted for pictures.
However, they weren't the only ones at the event. Bradley's Maestro costars Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Matt Bomer were also among the attendees as was Steven Spielberg, who produced the film. Lady Gaga, who acted alongside Bradley in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, joined the star-studded premiere as well.
And while Irina didn't join Bradley and Lea at the event, she gave him a shout-out on social media.
"Congrats @maestrofilm," the model wrote on her Instagram Stories. "So proud Daddy and Lea."
Irina also shared a clip from what appeared to be a private screening of Maestro and Lea watching as the words "Lea Pictures"—the name of Bradley's production company—flashed across the screen.
Of course, her show of support should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Irina and Bradley—who broke up in 2019 after four years of dating—have often been spotted on family vacations and outings. The runway star has also spoken about how they work together to coordinate their busy schedules.
"He's the best father Lea and I could dream of," Irina told ELLE in an interview published last month. "It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
To see photos of Bradley, Lea and more stars at the premiere, keep reading.