Irina Shayk Shares Rare Insight Into How She and Bradley Cooper Are Raising Daughter Lea

There's no playbook when it comes to parenting.

But Irina Shayk is giving fans a glimpse into how she and Bradley Cooper are raising daughter Lea.

"You know, we don't have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or a concert, they always say 'We know what Irina is going to say; we have no nanny,'" the model, 36, told photographer Inez van Lamsweerde for V Magazine's latest digital cover story. "They say it's my saving line. But we choose not to have a nanny."

For Irina, "being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever." As she put it, "I've never imagined that I would enjoy it and love it so much. I feel like there is no better kind of love for anyone in this world, but the love for your child. It's just very special."

And she said her 5-year-old always keeps it real. "You know, my daughter has no filter," the runway star added. "I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes 'No, take it off. It doesn't work.' "I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter–I love it."