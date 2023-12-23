Look Back at the Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments of 2023

Watch : The Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Fashion of 2023!

Celebrities certainly brought their fashion A-game in 2023.

Case in point? Ariana Madix took a style cue from the late Princess Diana, wearing a red-hot revenge dress during the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules—where she confronted ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their months-long affair.

"Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" Andy Cohen asked in a March clip, to which she responded, "It certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed."

Of course, the Bravolebrity wasn't the only star to make a literal fashion statement.

In fact, Hailey Bieber kicked off 2023 with a cropped white tee that cheekily read: "Nepo Baby."

"My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, 'Yeah, I'm a nepo baby haha,' type of a thing," the Rhode founder—who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin—explained in a June 29 episode of The Circuit With Emily Chang. "It was more, 'This is what everyone is saying and...this is my way of responding to it.'"