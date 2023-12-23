Look Back at the Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments of 2023

From Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired looks to Ariana Madix's revenge dress moment, revisit the most noteworthy fashion moments in 2023.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 23, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Watch: The Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Fashion of 2023!

Celebrities certainly brought their fashion A-game in 2023.

Case in point? Ariana Madix took a style cue from the late Princess Diana, wearing a red-hot revenge dress during the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules—where she confronted ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their months-long affair.

"Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" Andy Cohen asked in a March clip, to which she responded, "It certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed." 

Of course, the Bravolebrity wasn't the only star to make a literal fashion statement. 

In fact, Hailey Bieber kicked off 2023 with a cropped white tee that cheekily read: "Nepo Baby.

"My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, 'Yeah, I'm a nepo baby haha,' type of a thing," the Rhode founder—who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin—explained in a June 29 episode of The Circuit With Emily Chang. "It was more, 'This is what everyone is saying and...this is my way of responding to it.'"

This year, stars weren't afraid to push the boundaries, upping the ante with edgy accessories.

For the 2023 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4, Rita Ora donned a dagger-sharp look that featured prosthetic spikes placed along the spine of her back. Doja Cat also opted for prosthetics, shape-shifting into a literal cat as she dressed up as the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, at the 2023 Met Gala.

Other head-turning moments? Hunter Schafer's teeny-tiny feather top at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and Beyoncé's bleached blonde hairstyle at the Los Angeles premiere of her Renaissance documentary. 

And, of course, this year's biggest fashion trend was inspired by a doll. During the Barbie press tour in the summer, Margot Robbie literally transformed into the iconic toy with pretty in pink looks and retro-inspired getups that resembled Barbie's actual play-clothes.

But don't just take our word for it, keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion moments in 2023.

Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star made ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval eat his heart out after she wore a red-hot revenge dress to the season 10 reunion. "I think his eyes are gonna bleed," she told Andy Cohen in a March 2023 clip of the episode.

Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada star wore a showstopping look at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival in February, wearing a black naked dress with latex bow adornments, matching opera-length gloves and sky-high heels.

Doja Cat

The Grammy winner took the 2023 Met Gala by storm with the purrrfect tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Dressing as the legendary designer's cat Choupette, Doja donned a glitzy Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a sparkly silver hood with cat ears. She also shape-shifted her face with a cat nose prosthetic and a dagger-sharp cat-eye.   

Margot Robbie

This Barbie knows how to stick to a theme. For the Barbie press tour in the summer, Margot replicated the iconic doll's past looks, transforming into a literal Barbie for every premiere. 

Halle Bailey

For the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid in May, Princess Ariel, err, Halle, stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver chrome gown that resembled ocean waves.

Zendaya

Pretty in pink! The Euphoria actress looked as sweet as a rose at the 2023 SAG Awards in February, wearing a soft pink strapless Valentino gown that featured an explosion of floral embellishments.

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder set the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show ablaze with her fiery red outfit and equally bold lip. What's more? She made a literal fashion statement, revealing her pregnancy during the performance. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose, in August.

Beyoncé

The legendary singer proved she's one-of-one after debuting a head-turning new look at the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in November. From her platinum blonde hair transformation to her armor-like Versace dress, she certainly stole the spotlight.

Rita Ora

Rita's 2023 British Fashion Awards look was quite literally on point, as she placed prosthetic spikes along the spine of her back. She paired the cutting-edge accessories with a little black dress.

Bad Bunny

The "Monaco" artist turned heads in a white-hot suit from Jacquemus that featured a sexy backless design and 26-foot floral train.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Lady in red! The Menu star wowed in a dramatically feathered Dilara Fındıkoğlu dress at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s NYC store on 5th Avenue.

Mindy Kaling

The Office alum was a vision in white at the 2023 Oscars, sporting a custom Vera Wang dress that featured a cutout corset bodice, detachable sleeves and a sleek skirt with pointed collars. Mindy loved her look so much, she also donned a black version later that evening.

Jodie Turner-Smith

The Queen and Slim star left little to the imagination at Vogue's World Show in London, rocking an asymmetrical one-piece that featured a giant bow as a top and high-rise underwear. She styled the daring co-ord set with black satin operal-length gloves, diamond drop earrings and black stilettos. 

Hunter Schafer

The Hunger Games star proved less is more at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, donning a teeny-tiny feather as a bra top and a sleek satin low-rise skirt from Ann Demeulemeester.

Florence Pugh

The Oppenheimer actress turned up the heat in a fire engine red outfit at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in February. She wore a lace-up corseted bodice that featured a fanned-out, pleated peplum top, and a sleek maxi skirt. As for the finishing touch? She threw on a bright red cowgirl hat with floor-length tulle.

Ciara

Days before welcoming daughter Amora Princess Wilson, Ciara put her baby bump on full display, decorating it with flecks of gold, at The Color Purple premiere. She tied her look together with a white Georges Hobeika co-ord set that consisted of a button-down shirt, trousers and a dramatic floor-length cape.

Selena Gomez

The "Single Soon" singer ruled the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Music Awards, wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sparkly floral embellishments.

Timothée Chalamet

The Wonka actor looked like a total snack at the Paris premiere, donning a sparkly see-through chainmail top from Tom Ford and sleek black pants.

Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder took a style cue from Marilyn Monroe once more, dressing in a vibrant hot pink gown reminscent of the late star's iconic Gentleman Prefer Blondes look. Kim completed her ensemble with black opera-length gloves, a giant diamond necklace and a slicked-back updo.

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode founder made a literal fashion statement when she stepped out in a Nepo Baby tee and denim jeans. "My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, 'Yeah, I'm a nepo baby haha,' type of a thing," she explained on Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang. "It was more so to be like, 'This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.'" 

Kate Middleton

For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation in May, Kate, the newly crowned Princess of Wales, dazzled in a royal blue robe and glimmery Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, which featured silver bullion, crystal and silver leaf embroidery.

Kendall Jenner

While attending a Met Gala after-party, the model stopped traffic in a see-through metallic silver bodysuit layered under a black top with pearl straps and an itty-bitty thong.

Jennifer Lopez

The JLO Beauty founder brought the glitz and glamour to the Grammy Awards in a deep blue gown with diamond embellishments and a massive floor-length skirt with tiered ruffles. 

