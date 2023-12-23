Look Back at the Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments of 2023

Celebrities certainly brought their fashion A-game in 2023.
Case in point? Ariana Madix took a style cue from the late Princess Diana, wearing a red-hot revenge dress during the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules—where she confronted ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their months-long affair.
"Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" Andy Cohen asked in a March clip, to which she responded, "It certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed."
Of course, the Bravolebrity wasn't the only star to make a literal fashion statement.
In fact, Hailey Bieber kicked off 2023 with a cropped white tee that cheekily read: "Nepo Baby."
"My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, 'Yeah, I'm a nepo baby haha,' type of a thing," the Rhode founder—who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin—explained in a June 29 episode of The Circuit With Emily Chang. "It was more, 'This is what everyone is saying and...this is my way of responding to it.'"
This year, stars weren't afraid to push the boundaries, upping the ante with edgy accessories.
For the 2023 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 4, Rita Ora donned a dagger-sharp look that featured prosthetic spikes placed along the spine of her back. Doja Cat also opted for prosthetics, shape-shifting into a literal cat as she dressed up as the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, at the 2023 Met Gala.
Other head-turning moments? Hunter Schafer's teeny-tiny feather top at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and Beyoncé's bleached blonde hairstyle at the Los Angeles premiere of her Renaissance documentary.
And, of course, this year's biggest fashion trend was inspired by a doll. During the Barbie press tour in the summer, Margot Robbie literally transformed into the iconic toy with pretty in pink looks and retro-inspired getups that resembled Barbie's actual play-clothes.
But don't just take our word for it, keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion moments in 2023.