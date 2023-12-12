Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

No need to turn to Lady Whistledown to find out Bridgerton's season three premiere dates. Netflix and Shondaland recently revealed that the show is returning in 2024 and dropping in two parts.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 12, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

Dearest reader,

If you've been burning for a release date for Bridgerton season three, then you're in luck. Netflix and Shondaland recently revealed the period drama will return in two parts—each consisting of four episodes—next year. The first half will drop May 16 while the second will premiere June 13.

And this time, it's #Polin season. That's right, the third season of the series—inspired by Julia Quinn's books that follow the Bridgertons' lives and romantic pursuits during England's Regency era—is all about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While Penelope has long had feelings for her friend Colin, she gave up on the idea of them ever being together after she overheard him telling his friends at the season two Featherington Ball that he would "never dream of courting" her. But that doesn't mean she's ruling out finding love altogether.

As a Netflix synopsis notes, Penelope is hoping to find a husband this season but doesn't feel confident. After Colin returns from his summer travels and sees Penelope is keeping her distance from him, the summary continues, he offers to help her in her search for the one and build her confidence. But could their friendship turn into something more?

photos
Bridgerton Season 3: Everything to Know

It certainly looks that way.

"It's going to be tantalizing," Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey told E! News in November. "It's going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

2

Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough"

3

Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

However, Nicola has expressed her hope that Penelope—a.k.a Lady Whistledown—shows more love for herself this season, too. 

"I think she has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he's perfect. And he's not," the actress told E! in May 2022. "He's just a human being. So, she needs to just stop thinking he's perfect and appreciate yourself more. I think it's like that old adage like, 'If you don't love yourself, how are you gonna love anybody else?' Like she's got to love herself first."

To see photos from season three, keep reading.

Netflix
Sharing a Glance

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) take center stage as the duo to watch in season three of Bridgerton.

Netflix
A Longing Look

Penelope is "grown up" now, Nicola shared in June 2023, adding it was "definitely different this time around" as all eyes are on her journey from Lady Whistledown to leading lady. 

Netflix
Day Dreaming—or Plotting

The actress has known for a while that she'll be the focus. 

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in May 2022. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

Netflix
The Dashing Bridgerton

One more secret about season three? It appears another extravagant ball will be taking place: London's Osterley Park estate was seen in July totally made-over with white flowers, Regency-era carriages and purple decorations seemingly for filming. Colin better have his dance moves perfected!

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Kiss Proves He’s King of Her Heart

2

Jennifer Aniston Says Sex Scene With Jon Hamm Was "Awkward Enough"

3

Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

4

Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Russell

5

Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Texting Matthew Perry Before His Death