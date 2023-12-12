Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Dates Finally Revealed

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

Dearest reader,

If you've been burning for a release date for Bridgerton season three, then you're in luck. Netflix and Shondaland recently revealed the period drama will return in two parts—each consisting of four episodes—next year. The first half will drop May 16 while the second will premiere June 13.

And this time, it's #Polin season. That's right, the third season of the series—inspired by Julia Quinn's books that follow the Bridgertons' lives and romantic pursuits during England's Regency era—is all about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While Penelope has long had feelings for her friend Colin, she gave up on the idea of them ever being together after she overheard him telling his friends at the season two Featherington Ball that he would "never dream of courting" her. But that doesn't mean she's ruling out finding love altogether.

As a Netflix synopsis notes, Penelope is hoping to find a husband this season but doesn't feel confident. After Colin returns from his summer travels and sees Penelope is keeping her distance from him, the summary continues, he offers to help her in her search for the one and build her confidence. But could their friendship turn into something more?