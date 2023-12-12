Sophia Bush Shares Insight Into Grant Hughes Divorce Journey

Sophia Bush revealed more details about the time leading up to her filing for divorce from now-estranged husband Grant Hughes in August.

There's a kind of hot girl summer for everybody. 

And for Sophia Bush, this year it was the kind that celebrated breaking up. The 41-year-old recently discussed the time period after she and estranged husband Grant Hughes decided to part ways, and the way she and her friends—many of whom were also going through challenging breakups at the time—bonded together.

"Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song ‘Hot Girl Summer'?" Sophia asked her fellow One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz during the Dec. 10 episode of their Drama Queens podcast. "So the group chat of women going through separations and divorces just kept growing, and at one point someone renamed it ‘Hot Divorce Summer.' And I was just dying."

She continued, "I was like, 'The fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life.' And people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We're sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great."

In fact, in looking back, the Chicago PD alum thought her group chat should be taken from the cell screen to the big screen.

"In this moment, I'm like, 'Maybe we need to make that movie,'" she reflected. "That's the rom-com I want to watch, all the women getting free."

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Sophia filed for divorce from Grant in August after 13 months of marriage. Grant then filed a response a month later, with his documents citing "irreconcilable differences" and the date of their separation as June 27, as reviewed by E! News at the time. 

And in the months since, Sophia seems to have moved on to someone new—she's currently dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, who filed for divorce from her former wife Ali Krieger in September after four years of marriage. The new couple was recently seen at Art Basel in Miami Beach on Dec. 7, posing with gallery director Michelle Tilou who later shared the snap to Instagram. 

For his part, Grant has nothing but positive thoughts for his ex's new chapter.

"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six in October when their relationship came to light, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

Instagram

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The Queer Eye star's rep announced on Nov. 22 that the food and drink expert and brand strategy director had ended their one-year engagement and four-year relationship.

Instagram (lupitanyongo)

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed her split from the sports commentator on Oct. 19.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane and Ocean—broke up after nearly four years of marriage. According to online court records obtained by E! News, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

The singer confirmed on Instagram Sept. 17 that she and the former NBA star "are separated and have been for a while."

She added, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness

The pair are separating after 27 years of marriage, they told People Sept. 15.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5, writing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. 

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill star reportedly filed for divorce from the entrepreneur in August, one year after they tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma.

Derek White/WireImage
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The rose wilted for the Bachelor Nation couple after four years together.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," Jason wrote on Insatgram Aug. 6. "It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars reportedly broke up in August after less than a year of dating.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

The supermodel amicably split with her boyfriend after two years of dating, a source told E! News in July.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria costars called it quits after more than a year together, with Dominic confirming in July that he was single. As he told Apple Music, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Instagram

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

They called off the divorce in July but Kroy refiled in August.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife of two years announced their breakup on April 21, noting at the time that as "we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

However, after the two welcomed the third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, a rep for Jimmie told People that duo "decided to work on things together and are still together."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

The model revealed in April that she and the Magic Mike actor, who share daughter Luca together, were divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In court documents filed in April and obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from her husband of 11 years. She listed Jan. 15, 2023 as their date of separation.

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

A source confirmed to E! News in April that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the model had parted ways after three years of dating.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The pop star and the actor's love story came to an end in April, when news surfaced that the notoriously private couple had broken up after six years of dating

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Breakups
