Sophia Bush Shares Insight Into Grant Hughes Divorce Journey

There's a kind of hot girl summer for everybody.
And for Sophia Bush, this year it was the kind that celebrated breaking up. The 41-year-old recently discussed the time period after she and estranged husband Grant Hughes decided to part ways, and the way she and her friends—many of whom were also going through challenging breakups at the time—bonded together.
"Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song ‘Hot Girl Summer'?" Sophia asked her fellow One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz during the Dec. 10 episode of their Drama Queens podcast. "So the group chat of women going through separations and divorces just kept growing, and at one point someone renamed it ‘Hot Divorce Summer.' And I was just dying."
She continued, "I was like, 'The fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life.' And people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We're sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great."
In fact, in looking back, the Chicago PD alum thought her group chat should be taken from the cell screen to the big screen.
"In this moment, I'm like, 'Maybe we need to make that movie,'" she reflected. "That's the rom-com I want to watch, all the women getting free."
Sophia filed for divorce from Grant in August after 13 months of marriage. Grant then filed a response a month later, with his documents citing "irreconcilable differences" and the date of their separation as June 27, as reviewed by E! News at the time.
And in the months since, Sophia seems to have moved on to someone new—she's currently dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, who filed for divorce from her former wife Ali Krieger in September after four years of marriage. The new couple was recently seen at Art Basel in Miami Beach on Dec. 7, posing with gallery director Michelle Tilou who later shared the snap to Instagram.
For his part, Grant has nothing but positive thoughts for his ex's new chapter.
"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six in October when their relationship came to light, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."
