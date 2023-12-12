Sophia Bush Shares Insight Into Grant Hughes Divorce Journey

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

There's a kind of hot girl summer for everybody.

And for Sophia Bush, this year it was the kind that celebrated breaking up. The 41-year-old recently discussed the time period after she and estranged husband Grant Hughes decided to part ways, and the way she and her friends—many of whom were also going through challenging breakups at the time—bonded together.

"Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song ‘Hot Girl Summer'?" Sophia asked her fellow One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz during the Dec. 10 episode of their Drama Queens podcast. "So the group chat of women going through separations and divorces just kept growing, and at one point someone renamed it ‘Hot Divorce Summer.' And I was just dying."

She continued, "I was like, 'The fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life.' And people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We're sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great."