Alyson Hannigan Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss After Dancing With the Stars Journey

Alyson Hannigan didn't miss a beat while sharing how her time in the ballroom made an impact.

The How I Met Your Mother star revealed that her body saw major changes from the time she joined season 32 of Dancing With the Stars to competing on the Dec. 5 finale.

"The before and after says it all," Hannigan wrote on Instagram Dec. 9 of a side-by-side photo of herself. "I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars."

The actress, 49, gave credit to partner Sasha Farber for her powerful transformation.

"I can't thank @sashafarber1 enough," she shared, "for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

In a separate post, Hannigan expressed more of her thankfulness for the growth she saw over the season.

"I really don't have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience," she added on Instagram. "To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me."