Alyson Hannigan Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss After Dancing With the Stars Journey

Alyson Hannigan revealed that she lost 20 pounds while competing on Dancing With the Stars, posting side-by-side photos her transformation while discussing her insecurities.

Watch: Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel at Comic-Con

Alyson Hannigan didn't miss a beat while sharing how her time in the ballroom made an impact.

The How I Met Your Mother star revealed that her body saw major changes from the time she joined season 32 of Dancing With the Stars to competing on the Dec. 5 finale.

"The before and after says it all," Hannigan wrote on Instagram Dec. 9 of a side-by-side photo of herself. "I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars."

The actress, 49, gave credit to partner Sasha Farber for her powerful transformation.

"I can't thank @sashafarber1 enough," she shared, "for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

In a separate post, Hannigan expressed more of her thankfulness for the growth she saw over the season.

"I really don't have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience," she added on Instagram. "To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me."

The dancing pair placed fifth on the final episode, behind Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov; Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach; and season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

But Hannigan wasn't the only one who was proud of her accomplishments on Dancing With the Stars: Her former HIMYM costars shared video tributes during the last episode expressing their pride. 

Cobie Smulders, who played Robin on the sitcom, said in a recording, "It has been a joy every week. I am so in awe of you," while Josh Radnor, who played Ted, joked, "It makes me wish we had danced a little bit more on the set."

Read on to see more stars who got in shape from Dancing With the Stars:

Instagram/ABC/Christopher Willard

Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to E! News in October 2023 he dropped 14 pounds in one month after joining season 32 of the competition. And, yes, he proudly showed off his fitter bod on the dancefloor.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images/ABC/Eric McCandless
Ally Brooke

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shed 10 pounds from her petite frame. As she described to Woman's Day, "I'm small so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around."

Getty Images
Lauren Alaina

Get it, girl! The country music sensation and American Idol alum revealed she lost 25 pounds thanks to the grueling rehearsals that come with competing on DWTS

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a before-and-after photo of his DWTS transformation.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Sasha Pieterse

During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Drew Scott

In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"

Getty Images
Amber Rose

Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious." 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Maury Phillips/WireImage
Kelly Osbourne

The television personality dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Marie Osmond

The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.

Frederick M. Brown; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Bristol Palin

The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!

Jeffrey Mayer/SGranitz/Getty Images
Tia Carrere

The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two, having just given birth before she joined the competition. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage
Margaret Cho

The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.

Vivien Killilea/Paul Warner/WireImage
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.

Ricki Lake

The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.

Jennie Garth

"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.

