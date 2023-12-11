Elon Musk Makes Rare Appearance With His and Grimes’ Son X Æ A-Xii

Watch : Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights

We'll need more than 280 characters to talk about Elon Musk's latest outing.

The Tesla CEO and his 3-year-son X Æ A-Xii—who he shares with ex Grimes—made a rare public appearance together, attending the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 9 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The father-son outing comes amid the ongoing custody battle between Elon and Grimes, who also share daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 23 months, and son Techno Mechanicus. In early October, the "Crystal Ball" singer filed a petition to establish parental rights, according to court records obtained by NBC News.

It appears Elon—who split from the songwriter in March 2022 after four years of dating—did not formally respond to the filing. E! News previously reached out to both Elon and Grimes' reps for comment and has not heard back.

The month before, 52, privately welcomed their youngest son nicknamed Tau. In a since-deleted post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), the singer, born Claire Boucher, also addressed executive Shivon Zilis, with whom Elon shares 2-year-old twins, writing, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer."