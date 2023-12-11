Elon Musk Makes Rare Appearance With His and Grimes’ Son X Æ A-Xii

We'll need more than 280 characters to talk about Elon Musk's latest outing.
The Tesla CEO and his 3-year-son X Æ A-Xii—who he shares with ex Grimes—made a rare public appearance together, attending the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 9 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The father-son outing comes amid the ongoing custody battle between Elon and Grimes, who also share daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 23 months, and son Techno Mechanicus. In early October, the "Crystal Ball" singer filed a petition to establish parental rights, according to court records obtained by NBC News.
It appears Elon—who split from the songwriter in March 2022 after four years of dating—did not formally respond to the filing. E! News previously reached out to both Elon and Grimes' reps for comment and has not heard back.
The month before, 52, privately welcomed their youngest son nicknamed Tau. In a since-deleted post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), the singer, born Claire Boucher, also addressed executive Shivon Zilis, with whom Elon shares 2-year-old twins, writing, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer."
But days later, Grimes revealed that she and Shivon put their differences aside and are now on the same page.
"We respect each other a lot," Grimes wrote Sept. 10, "and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."
It was a sentiment Shivon echoed.
"So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue," the 37-year-old replied. "You're a total badass and I respect you very much as well."
In addition to his kids with Grimes and Shivon, Elon also shares six kids with ex-wife Justine Musk.
