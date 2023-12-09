Holly Madison Speaks Out About Her Autism Diagnosis and How It Affects Her Life

Watch : Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders

Earlier this year, Holly Madison confirmed something she had long suspected: She is on the autism spectrum.

The Girls Next Door alum, also known as the former head girlfriend of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, recently spoke out about living with the developmental disorder.

"I've been suspicious of it for a while," Holly said on the Dec. 8 episode of the Talking to Death podcast, "because my mom told me that she was always suspicious that that was a thing."

The Down the Rabbit Hole author told host Payne Lindsey that her mother had told her that she would "zone out a lot as a kid." Holly also said she "always kind of had trouble socially, not recognizing social cues, not picking up on things the same way other people did."

"But I just made excuses for it. I thought it was because I grew up in Alaska, and then around middle school, moved to Oregon and I thought, 'Well that was just a big social change.' So I'm just very introverted. Like, that's kind of always how I wrote it off," the 43-year-old said. "But I went and got diagnosed earlier this year, so now I know."