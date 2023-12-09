Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki Looks Unrecognizable Giving Update on Life After Child Stardom

Jonathan Lipnicki doesn't need his signature spikey blonde hair to complete him.
In fact, the former child star—who stole hearts when he was a kid in blockbusters such as Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little—is now rocking a much darker 'do. With brown tresses reaching his shoulders, Jonathan looked unrecognizable as he shared a rare life update.
"I ended up in Oklahoma," the 33-year-old told Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence on the Dec. 8 episode of their Brotherly Love podcast. "I love it. It's so peaceful for me."
But just because Jonathan has moved away from his native Los Angeles, it doesn't mean he's completely given up on his acting career. As he explained, the audition process has basically become virtual, so there was no reason for him to physically stay in Hollywood.
"I just hit a point where I realized I was self-taping everything," he shared. "Everything I do is either Zoom or self-tape anyway. I wanted to see what it's like to live somewhere else."
Now, Jonathan teaches acting in the Sooner State and produces with Buffalo 8 Productions in addition to performing. He also trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which he has practicing for 15 years.
Looking back, he's grateful to have discovered acting at an early age.
"I love it, and I found out what I wanted to do for the rest of my life when I was 5 years old," he gushed. "It's the best job in the world."
However, he did caution that not everyone is cut out to be a performer.
"If you have anything else in your life that makes you just as happy, do that," Jonathan said with a laugh. "It can be awful if it isn't the thing you really want to dedicate your life to."
He added, "Life is stress, right? What are you willing to stress over? I'm willing to stress over this forever."
To see what other former child stars are up to now, keep reading.