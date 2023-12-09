Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki Looks Unrecognizable Giving Update on Life After Child Stardom

Watch : Tom Cruise Gave Jonathan Lipnicki Great Advice

Jonathan Lipnicki doesn't need his signature spikey blonde hair to complete him.

In fact, the former child star—who stole hearts when he was a kid in blockbusters such as Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little—is now rocking a much darker 'do. With brown tresses reaching his shoulders, Jonathan looked unrecognizable as he shared a rare life update.

"I ended up in Oklahoma," the 33-year-old told Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence on the Dec. 8 episode of their Brotherly Love podcast. "I love it. It's so peaceful for me."

But just because Jonathan has moved away from his native Los Angeles, it doesn't mean he's completely given up on his acting career. As he explained, the audition process has basically become virtual, so there was no reason for him to physically stay in Hollywood.

"I just hit a point where I realized I was self-taping everything," he shared. "Everything I do is either Zoom or self-tape anyway. I wanted to see what it's like to live somewhere else."