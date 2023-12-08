Olivia Rodrigo Reveals How She Got Caught “Stalking” Her Ex on Instagram

Lurking on your ex's social media might be a bad idea, right?
Well, Olivia Rodrigo learned that lesson the hard way.
"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone," she revealed of her approach to Instagram on the Dec. 7 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex—as one does, sue me, sorry! And I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him."
She added, "And I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him."
Unfortunately, the nightmare-inducing snafu didn't end there as the "vampire" singer's phone died just moments later.
"My friend ran into my room," Olivia told host Jimmy Fallon. "And was like, ‘Oh my god, did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!' And I grabbed my phone, like, 'Oh shoot, oh my god!'"
"And I didn't have my charger, so I was just following my ex for a while," the Grammy singer continued. "People were like, 'Oh my gosh, she's hacked!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, you guys, be safe!'"
But Olivia won't have deja vu anytime soon as she added she's since created a Finsta, a secret account on Instagram, to avoid repeating the incident.
While the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum didn't name the ex in question, fans were quick to remember when Olivia followed costar Joshua Bassett, 22, on Instagram in July.
"I remember when this happened," one commenter wrote under the Tonight Show interview, "everyone freaked out that she was following josh and they were like omg they're back together! this is hilarious i love her for that."
As another pointed out, "She just confirmed her ex was Joshua Basset!!!!"
The incident came weeks before Olivia and Joshua—who has been long rumored to be the subject of her breakout hit "drivers license"—were seen on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ show's third season.
And even though fans have continued to speculate the inspiration behind the ballad, Olivia has chosen to stay quiet on that front.
"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about," she told Billboard in 2021, "but to me, that's really the least important part of the song."
As she put it: "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is and I think everything else is not important."
