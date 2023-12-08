Olivia Rodrigo Reveals How She Got Caught “Stalking” Her Ex on Instagram

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo’s VMAs Stage Malfunction Explained!

Lurking on your ex's social media might be a bad idea, right?

Well, Olivia Rodrigo learned that lesson the hard way.

"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone," she revealed of her approach to Instagram on the Dec. 7 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "But I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex—as one does, sue me, sorry! And I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him."

She added, "And I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him."

Unfortunately, the nightmare-inducing snafu didn't end there as the "vampire" singer's phone died just moments later.

"My friend ran into my room," Olivia told host Jimmy Fallon. "And was like, ‘Oh my god, did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!' And I grabbed my phone, like, 'Oh shoot, oh my god!'"