Hope Ur OK After Seeing Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Reunite on the Red Carpet

And as if that wasn't enough, rumors of a love triangle also came about when fans noticed Joshua and fellow Disney channel star Sabrina Carpenter posted a few videos together, leading some to speculate that they were hanging out during quarantine. In June 2021, Joshua addressed the drama head-on, sharing that "people don't know what they're talking about."



"The reality is, it's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff," he told GQ. "And I refuse to feed into any of the bulls--t, so I just don't."



Joshua also encouraged fans to focus on Sabrina and Olivia's careers, rather than what may or may not be going on in their personal lives. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he continued. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."