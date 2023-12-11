Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and More Stars React to 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes are here, and stars are celebrating their nods. Check out how Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone and more reacted to their nominations.

And without further ado, the nominees are...

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilder Valderrama announced this year's hopefuls for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 11, ahead of the January ceremony set to air on CBS.

In the television categories, Succession led the pack with 9 nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, including nominations in Best Television Drama and Musical or Comedy Series for all three. Actors in both shows also earned nods for their work, including Ayo Edibiri, Jeremy Allen White, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran CulkinThe Last of Us and Ted Lasso earned three nominations each, while The Crown earned four, placing them near the top of the list.

And when it came to film, Barbie was the leader with a whopping 9 nominations, followed closely by Oppenheimer with 8. And it comes as no surprise then that Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy each earned nods for their work in those films, which were massive box office successes this year. 

But while fans and nominees alike will have to wait until Jan. 7 to find out who has won in their respective categories, it doesn't mean stars aren't celebrating their nominations. 

Keep reading to see the way this year's batch of celebrities reacted to their nods. 

Araya Doheny / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

“This is a really wonderful honor to be recognized for this performance by the Golden Globes. I’m so proud of this film and humbled by the reaction. It’s been a joy to bring Paul Hunham to life and to see audiences love him as much as I do. And it’s a really wonderful honor for this film and cast and crew and director that I love so much. Thank you!”

Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

POOR THINGS was such a great collaboration and special film, it’s gratifying to see it nominated in so many categories. Portraying Dr. Godwin Baxter, a character who turns his pained past into compassion and hope has been a moving experience. I’m so happy to be a part of this film and celebrating with so many of my colleagues from it.  

Melinda Sue Gordon

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

“I am honored by this Golden Globe nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers. I am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with the incomparable Martin Scorsese and legendary Robert De Niro and am thankful for this entire cast and crew.  

The experience of collaborating with Lily Gladstone has been truly extraordinary.  She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation's history to life. 

This nomination is a reflection of a collaboration—a reminder of the transformative power that emerges from telling meaningful stories. Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for this recognition and acknowledging the tireless dedication of this entire team.”

Cindy Ord / Staff (Getty Images)

Emma Stone, Poor ThingsThe Curse

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our POOR THINGS family recognized together is a dream. Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I’ve ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Bella’s freedom and joyous approach to every aspect of life was infectious and I’m so lucky I got to live for a little while in her vision of the world. To get to work alongside Mark, Willem and Ramy, with Tony, Ed, Andrew and all the other incredible cast and crew was pure and utter joy. And Yorgos Lanthimos — I’m eternally in awe of his vision, brilliance, collaboration and friendship.

And thank you for recognizing “The Curse.”  Nathan and Benny created a show that is a deeply uncomfortable and unique labor of love, along with the great folks at Showtime and A24, and it’s so wonderful to have our work acknowledged in this way. Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all.”

River Callaway / Contributor (Getty Images)

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

"To play this extraordinary part in All Of Us Strangers was an experience I’ll cherish forever, so for the golden globe voters to celebrate it in this way is totally wonderful. I’m truly grateful to them and to my amazing colleagues who brought this beautiful story to life. Thank you."

picture alliance / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor - but I will!!!

I have Gene Stupnitsky to thank for his hilarious, heartwarming script and direction. Without Gene, Maddie Barker would’ve just been left as a figment of parental nightmares. Andrew Barth Feldman, I love you to the moon and back. I treasure our friendship, thank you for being the only Percy and for every day that we’ve spent together on and off set.Thank you to Sony Pictures and to the Golden Globes voters for this recognition, I cannot wait for some lukewarm Chardonnay. Let’s go!!!

Dave Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

Greta Lee, Past Lives

"It is a complete and total honor to be recognized by the Golden Globes this morning. This journey, crafted by the genius mind of Celine Song has been the experience of a lifetime. And it’s with an overwhelming sense of pride for the movie we got to make with our extraordinary cast and crew that we receive the news of our Past Lives nominations. This is absolutely a dream come true."

JC Olivera/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Juno Temple, Fargo

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the Golden Globe acknowledgment for my role in Fargo. What an honor to be included with a group of such extraordinary women. Being part of this remarkable series and bringing this character to life has been a deeply emotional, wonderful and fulfilling experience. One I will forever treasure.”

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes. I’m overjoyed and very moved to be recognized in this way. Made all the more special that it’s for THIS staggering and beautiful film that we are all deeply proud to be a part of….so thank you to Chris Nolan for bringing me into the fold in the first place!"

Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo, Rustin

“Thank you to the Golden Globes. To be honored with this nomination for my portrayal of Bayard Rustin means the world. Rustin was a hero who changed history in the long march towards true equality and so many more people will now know his name and achievements. My heart is happy. I share this with my entire Rustin company, my brilliant director George C. Wolfe, my dedicated producers Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis, screenwriters Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Bayard Rustin. Congratulations to my dear comrades in all categories for their hard work and special shoutout to Rustin's Lenny Kravitz on his nomination for Best Original Song.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The Hulu star reacted to her Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series nomination with a simple happy tears emoji posted to her Dec. 11 Instagram Story

Chicago Tribune / Contributor (Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Thank you to the Golden Globes for recognizing OPPENHEIMER, an extraordinary cinematic achievement, masterfully rendered by the Nolans. Cillian led Emily, Matt, myself and dozens of actors on a journey of dedication and preparedness, the likes of which I’ve never experienced. Universal has clearly demonstrated that the global film-going audience is hungry for relevant stories and meaningful artistic expression.  I’m proud to have portrayed Lewis Strauss, and grateful that Chris gently pushed me toward some unexplored corners of my capability. 

