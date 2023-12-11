Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and More Stars React to 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominations

Watch : 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

And without further ado, the nominees are...

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilder Valderrama announced this year's hopefuls for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 11, ahead of the January ceremony set to air on CBS.

In the television categories, Succession led the pack with 9 nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, including nominations in Best Television Drama and Musical or Comedy Series for all three. Actors in both shows also earned nods for their work, including Ayo Edibiri, Jeremy Allen White, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. The Last of Us and Ted Lasso earned three nominations each, while The Crown earned four, placing them near the top of the list.

And when it came to film, Barbie was the leader with a whopping 9 nominations, followed closely by Oppenheimer with 8. And it comes as no surprise then that Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy each earned nods for their work in those films, which were massive box office successes this year.

But while fans and nominees alike will have to wait until Jan. 7 to find out who has won in their respective categories, it doesn't mean stars aren't celebrating their nominations.