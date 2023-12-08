Is Vicki Gunvalson Returning for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18? She Says...

Will the O.G. of the O.C. be back for another season?
After making several cameos on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, former cast member Vicki Gunvalson revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her on the upcoming 18th season of the Bravo series.
"They haven't provided a contract," the longtime Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News at Jeff Lewis' Hollywood Houselift season two premiere party Dec. 6. "If I hung on, they're giving it some stability, right? Because otherwise all they do is fight. That's not fun to watch. I want to show strength and encouragement and inspiration to win. That you can do it all and you can have it all and you can grow old gracefully."
As she quipped, "You don't have to throw napkins in people's faces and swear at people."
While Vicki said she's "open to talking about" a return with the network, she's fine with either outcome.
"If it's not meant to be, it won't be," the 61-year-old shared. "I've got really great things in store. I'm a believer in God, what's meant to be to be. And God's going to open doors for me. And if it's not this, another bigger door will blow open."
Vicki starred as a main cast member on RHOC for 14 years until she was demoted in 2020 and briefly left the show. She's since made cameos on seasons 16 and 17.
The insurance agent was even honored for her contribution to Bravo history last month at BravoCon 2023.
"I just got the Wifetime Achievement Award," she noted to E!. "Maybe that was my exit award. I don't know."
Meanwhile, Vicki is very content in her personal life as she approaches the second anniversary of dating her boyfriend Michael Smith next month.
"We're happy," she gushed. "I'm so scared of falling in love and getting hurt again. So, we've taken it very slow and we're good friends. We love each other and I'm just at a good place in my life. I'm not rushing anything. I don't need to get married—neither does he."
However, Vicki noted that tying the knot with Michael is "on my bucket list."
"I want to be married again," said Vicki, who was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014. "I like marriage. I like monogamy, I like stability. I'm not a dater. I'm not scared, but I want to be sure it's right."
Keep reading for E!'s definitive ranking of every Real Housewife in Bravo history. Season two of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)