Is Vicki Gunvalson Returning for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18? She Says...

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With a Few Cameos

Will the O.G. of the O.C. be back for another season?

After making several cameos on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, former cast member Vicki Gunvalson revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her on the upcoming 18th season of the Bravo series.

"They haven't provided a contract," the longtime Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News at Jeff Lewis' Hollywood Houselift season two premiere party Dec. 6. "If I hung on, they're giving it some stability, right? Because otherwise all they do is fight. That's not fun to watch. I want to show strength and encouragement and inspiration to win. That you can do it all and you can have it all and you can grow old gracefully."

As she quipped, "You don't have to throw napkins in people's faces and swear at people."

While Vicki said she's "open to talking about" a return with the network, she's fine with either outcome.