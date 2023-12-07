Heather Rae El Moussa Shares How She's Keeping Son Tristan Close to Her Heart

After welcoming son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January, Heather Rae El Moussa revealed the tattoo she got as a tribute to her baby boy.

We're sold on Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet tribute to her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset star debuted her new tattoo in honor of her and Tarek El Moussa's 10-month-old son Tristan. Heather revealed the new ink by sharing two snaps on Instagram: The first was a throwback photo of her and Tarek from her pregnancy photoshoot while the second was a picture of Tristan's name tattooed right below an existing heart symbol behind her ear.

"Before & after Tristan…" she captioned the Dec. 6 post, "it's the little things."

Kareem Masarani is the tattoo artist behind the design, and Heather gave fans a glimpse at the process. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the real estate agent could be seen getting tattooed at the shop and noted she'd been "wanting to do this for a long time." And Tarek couldn't help but have a little fun during the session.

"I asked her to get my name, but she said, ‘Well, what am I going to do when I have to remove it?'" the Flip or Flop alum teased. But after Heather pointed out she already has his last name tattooed on her body, he said, "Yeah, that's forever."

In case you were wondering about her tribute to Tarek, Heather revealed months before their 2021 wedding that she'd gotten the words "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" tattooed on her backside. 

"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," the 36-year-old told E! News that February. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids." 

Heather noted she and Tarek's kids Taylor, 13, Brayden, 8—who he shares with ex and fellow HGTV star Christina Hall—say "yes sir, daddy" and "yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," and Tarek says "yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa," adding that "it's something cute we do around the house."

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

After getting a look at Heather's latest tattoo, scroll on to see some of Tristan's adorable moments.

Instagram
Hoppy Day

"First ever Easter with our bunny," Heather wrote on Instagram as her baby boy wore Janie and Jack. "Tristan's loving it so far and as if it couldn't get any cuter… look at his outfits." 

Instagram
One Month Old

Heather marked Tristan's first month with a cute photo shoot.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Referencing their shared initials, Tarek captioned this father-son picture: "Two T's in a pod."

Instagram
Baby's First Month

Reflecting on her baby's first month, Heather shared, "Last day of February and it's been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time."

Instagram
Little Milestones

Celebrating Tristan's 2-week-old milestone, Heather captioned this sweet mother-son portrait, "Baby Tristan Jay… the obsession is real. my little love."

Instagram
Kisses

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here," Heather wrote on Instagram a day before Valentine's Day 2023. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough."

Instagram
Snuggle Season

The Selling Sunset star joked that she's been in "mama hibernation mode" after welcoming Tristan.

Instagram
El Moussa Crew

Posting a picture of Tristan wearing a top reading "New to the El Moussa Crew," Heather wrote, "Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can't get enough. The moment I held him in my arms he became my world."

Instagram
Sibling Love

Tarek wrote alongside a photo of his older children with ex-wife Christina Haack: "OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen?"

Instagram
Oh Baby!

According to the couple, Tristan was born on Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. PT. He arrived weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.

Instagram
He's Here

"Our baby boy is here," Heather and Tarek shared while announcing Tristan's arrival. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

