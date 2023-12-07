Heather Rae El Moussa Shares How She's Keeping Son Tristan Close to Her Heart

We're sold on Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet tribute to her baby boy.
The Selling Sunset star debuted her new tattoo in honor of her and Tarek El Moussa's 10-month-old son Tristan. Heather revealed the new ink by sharing two snaps on Instagram: The first was a throwback photo of her and Tarek from her pregnancy photoshoot while the second was a picture of Tristan's name tattooed right below an existing heart symbol behind her ear.
"Before & after Tristan…" she captioned the Dec. 6 post, "it's the little things."
Kareem Masarani is the tattoo artist behind the design, and Heather gave fans a glimpse at the process. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the real estate agent could be seen getting tattooed at the shop and noted she'd been "wanting to do this for a long time." And Tarek couldn't help but have a little fun during the session.
"I asked her to get my name, but she said, ‘Well, what am I going to do when I have to remove it?'" the Flip or Flop alum teased. But after Heather pointed out she already has his last name tattooed on her body, he said, "Yeah, that's forever."
In case you were wondering about her tribute to Tarek, Heather revealed months before their 2021 wedding that she'd gotten the words "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" tattooed on her backside.
"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," the 36-year-old told E! News that February. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."
Heather noted she and Tarek's kids Taylor, 13, Brayden, 8—who he shares with ex and fellow HGTV star Christina Hall—say "yes sir, daddy" and "yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," and Tarek says "yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa," adding that "it's something cute we do around the house."
