Heather Rae El Moussa Shares How She's Keeping Son Tristan Close to Her Heart

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Favoring Son Over Stepkids

We're sold on Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet tribute to her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset star debuted her new tattoo in honor of her and Tarek El Moussa's 10-month-old son Tristan. Heather revealed the new ink by sharing two snaps on Instagram: The first was a throwback photo of her and Tarek from her pregnancy photoshoot while the second was a picture of Tristan's name tattooed right below an existing heart symbol behind her ear.

"Before & after Tristan…" she captioned the Dec. 6 post, "it's the little things."

Kareem Masarani is the tattoo artist behind the design, and Heather gave fans a glimpse at the process. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the real estate agent could be seen getting tattooed at the shop and noted she'd been "wanting to do this for a long time." And Tarek couldn't help but have a little fun during the session.

"I asked her to get my name, but she said, ‘Well, what am I going to do when I have to remove it?'" the Flip or Flop alum teased. But after Heather pointed out she already has his last name tattooed on her body, he said, "Yeah, that's forever."