Heather Rae Young Sets the Record Straight on Her Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo

Watch : Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Explain Tattoo Controversy

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are speaking out about that debacle.

The engaged couple made headlines last week after Heather debuted a tattoo on her backside meant to honor her future husband reading, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in a cursive font. Tarek issued a sweet response on Heather's Instagram post showing off the fresh ink, but it quickly got lost in the shuffle of more critical comments and the Selling Sunset star wound up deleting the photo altogether.

Heather, of course, hadn't anticipated that the Internet would have such a dramatic reaction, she explained on Wednesday, Feb. 17's Daily Pop alongside Tarek.

"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," the 33-year-old reality TV star told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."