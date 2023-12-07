Charlie Sheen Reveals He's Nearly 6 Years Sober

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reflects on 6 Years of Sobriety

Charlie Sheen has more than two and a half reasons to be proud these days.

In fact, he has almost six. The Two and a Half Men alum revealed that he's been sober since 2017.

"Next month I'll be six years sober," Charlie told People in an interview published Dec. 7. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

In addition to his sons, who he shares with ex Brooke Mueller, the 58-year-old is also dad to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards. In fact, it was a moment with one of his girls that spurred the actor to finally make a change.

"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," he explained. "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."