Charlie Sheen Reveals He's Nearly 6 Years Sober

Charlie Sheen has more than two and a half reasons to be proud these days.
In fact, he has almost six. The Two and a Half Men alum revealed that he's been sober since 2017.
"Next month I'll be six years sober," Charlie told People in an interview published Dec. 7. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."
In addition to his sons, who he shares with ex Brooke Mueller, the 58-year-old is also dad to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards. In fact, it was a moment with one of his girls that spurred the actor to finally make a change.
"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," he explained. "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."
It was an overnight change he accomplished by focusing on small goals.
"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," Charlie recalled. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."
He added, "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."
And now, he focuses on a personal routine to keep him on track—one that involves his four children.
"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails," the Wall Street actor noted, jokingly adding, "Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine, if you can call it a routine."
In addition to focusing on his kids, Charlie is looking to the future as he steps back into the spotlight, while also mending bridges from his past. In fact, he recently guest starred as himself on Two and a Half Men co-creator Chuck Lorre's new series Bookie, 12 years after the pair had a public falling out as a result of Charlie's profanity-laced tirade against Chuck—one that also resulted in him being fired from the CBS sitcom.
It was a moment the actor deeply regrets, looking back.
"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56," he told Yahoo! Entertainment in February 2021. "And so I think the growth for me post-meltdown, it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it. And it was desperately juvenile. I think it was drugs or the residual effects of drugs. It was all self-generated."
And as for Chuck, he recently decided it was time to let bygones be bygones.
"I loved working with Charlie on Two and a Half Men," he told Variety in a November interview. "We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart. And more often than not, we had a good time."
So in the spirit of their past friendship, he decided to give the Platoon star a call—and it made all the difference.
"I was nervous, but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," Chuck explained. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don't want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that [Bookie] episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."