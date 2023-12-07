Pregnant Ciara Decorates Her Baby Bump in Gold Glitter at The Color Purple Premiere

Ciara just leveled up her maternity fashion.
The "1, 2 Step" singer, who is expecting another baby with husband Russell Wilson, made a dazzling entrance at The Color Purple movie premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
For the event, Ciara was a vision in white in a Georges Hobeika co-ord look that consisted of a white button-down shirt, loose-fitted trousers and dramatic floor-length cape. But in true Ciara fashion, she added a touch of pizzazz to her ensemble, leaving her top open and decorating her growing baby bump with flecks of metallic gold.
Keeping the attention on her getup, the 38-year-old slicked her hair back and opted for a simple monochromatic makeup look.
While on the red carpet, Ciara—who shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, with Russell, and Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future—offered insight into her pregnancy.
"I think I'm ready," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's like, I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready."
"The thing is," she continued, "when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"
Back in August, Ciara announced she and Russell were officially expanding their family. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid," she captioned her Instagram post in August. "You my heart I'm your rib."
However, their baby news wasn't too surprising since the couple had previously expressed their desire to have more children.
"Can we have more babies?" Russell asked the Grammy winner while she guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, to which she replied, "We definitely can. I'm down to do it again with you."
