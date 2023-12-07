Pregnant Ciara Decorates Her Baby Bump in Gold Glitter at The Color Purple Premiere

Ciara, who is expecting another baby with husband Russell Wilson, showed off her growing bump at The Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles with an all-white look.

Ciara just leveled up her maternity fashion.

The "1, 2 Step" singer, who is expecting another baby with husband Russell Wilson, made a dazzling entrance at The Color Purple movie premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.

For the event, Ciara was a vision in white in a Georges Hobeika co-ord look that consisted of a white button-down shirt, loose-fitted trousers and dramatic floor-length cape. But in true Ciara fashion, she added a touch of pizzazz to her ensemble, leaving her top open and decorating her growing baby bump with flecks of metallic gold.

Keeping the attention on her getup, the 38-year-old slicked her hair back and opted for a simple monochromatic makeup look.

While on the red carpet, Ciara—who shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, with Russell, and Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future—offered insight into her pregnancy.

"I think I'm ready," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's like, I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready."

"The thing is," she continued, "when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

Back in August, Ciara announced she and Russell were officially expanding their family. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid," she captioned her Instagram post in August. "You my heart I'm your rib."

However, their baby news wasn't too surprising since the couple had previously expressed their desire to have more children.

"Can we have more babies?" Russell asked the Grammy winner while she guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, to which she replied, "We definitely can. I'm down to do it again with you."

But the proof is in the pudding. Keep scrolling to relive Ciara's cutest family moments over the years.

Fab Five

Ciara and Russell appear with kids Future, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison in May 2023.

Cat-Tastic Time

Ciara and daughter Sienna Wilson (wearing magical cat ears) celebrate the return of DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse with a mommy-and-me viewing party before new episodes stream on Netflix beginning Aug. 10, 2021.

Paradise Awaits

We all scream for Popsicles! Weeks before their wedding day, the couple traveled with Future to Mexico for a Memorial Day vacation. 

Hooray for Elmo

"Grateful For This Love. #MyBoys," Ciara wrote on Instagram after enjoying Sesame Street Live in Los Angeles on Mother's Day. 

Magical Memories

The Happiest Place on Earth turned out to be a magical place for this threesome. 

Grandpa's Know Best

"Daddy and Grandpa All In One," Ciara shared on social media as her son spent quality time with her dad. 

Go Hawks

Whenever Russell Wilson is on the field, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback can count on these two to be big cheerleaders. 

Hands Tight

There's no bond quite like a mother-son duo. 

Go Big Blue

Football is cool, but so is going to the Los Angeles Dodgers game when nobody is around. 

Sporty Spice

Who says Ciara can only show support for her man on game days? 

Family Forever

The start of a whole new chapter. Who can forget the magical moment when Russell proposed to his leading lady? 

Red Carpet Studs

When Russell hosted the 2015 Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Ciara and her son were more than happy to attend and show their support. 

