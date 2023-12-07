Kate Beckinsale Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Blonde Bob Hair Transformation

Kate Beckinsale took the plunge and debuted a bright blonde hair color and shoulder-grazing bob cut.

Do blondes have more fun?

Kate Beckinsale seems to be seeing if that's the case, as she recently switched up her signature style of long brunette tresses for a dramatic blonde bob hairstyle. The Underworld actress debuted her dramatic transformation at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

For the festive event, Kate sleighed in a vibrant red power suit that she paired with a coordinating bustier and sky-high pleaser heels. She also matched her makeup to her outfit, wearing a bright crimson-colored lipstick, courtesy of makeup artist Jose Corella.

And while the 50-year-old donned a statement-making getup, she also made sure all eyes were on her new shoulder-grazing 'do. 

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos—who cut, colored and styled the actress' hair— gave Kate voluminous, textured waves and a deep side part. Her bombshell look perfectly complemented her sultry attire.

Before taking the plunge and going blonde, Kate turned heads at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event on Dec. 5 with a glamorous look. She pinned her honey brown locks in a curly updo, which kept the focus on her black long-sleeve dress that featured colorful jewel embellishments and sexy side cutouts.

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Of course, Kate's bejeweled look was a subtle version of the epic Titanic-inspired dress she wore to Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday bash last month.

At the time, the Pearl Harbor star stole the spotlight in a little black dress that featured a diamond embellishments on the neckline and a gigantic blue sapphire gem on the waist—which fans compared to the Heart of the Ocean necklace in Leo's iconic 1997 film.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

And no detail went unnoticed, either. She styled her eye-catching outfit with sheer tights, black stilettos and a massive bow hair accessory.

Kate isn't the only celebrity who has pushed the beauty boundaries. Keep reading to see all of the jaw-dropping hair transformations in recent months.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

David Becker / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Roger / BACKGRID

Rihanna

While enjoying a dinner date with friends on Nov. 9, Rihanna debuted honey blonde hair. After years of rocking black tresses, the superstar decided to switch up her style for something brighter.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

