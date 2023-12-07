Kate Beckinsale Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Blonde Bob Hair Transformation

Do blondes have more fun?
Kate Beckinsale seems to be seeing if that's the case, as she recently switched up her signature style of long brunette tresses for a dramatic blonde bob hairstyle. The Underworld actress debuted her dramatic transformation at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.
For the festive event, Kate sleighed in a vibrant red power suit that she paired with a coordinating bustier and sky-high pleaser heels. She also matched her makeup to her outfit, wearing a bright crimson-colored lipstick, courtesy of makeup artist Jose Corella.
And while the 50-year-old donned a statement-making getup, she also made sure all eyes were on her new shoulder-grazing 'do.
Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos—who cut, colored and styled the actress' hair— gave Kate voluminous, textured waves and a deep side part. Her bombshell look perfectly complemented her sultry attire.
Before taking the plunge and going blonde, Kate turned heads at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event on Dec. 5 with a glamorous look. She pinned her honey brown locks in a curly updo, which kept the focus on her black long-sleeve dress that featured colorful jewel embellishments and sexy side cutouts.
Of course, Kate's bejeweled look was a subtle version of the epic Titanic-inspired dress she wore to Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday bash last month.
At the time, the Pearl Harbor star stole the spotlight in a little black dress that featured a diamond embellishments on the neckline and a gigantic blue sapphire gem on the waist—which fans compared to the Heart of the Ocean necklace in Leo's iconic 1997 film.
And no detail went unnoticed, either. She styled her eye-catching outfit with sheer tights, black stilettos and a massive bow hair accessory.
Kate isn't the only celebrity who has pushed the beauty boundaries. Keep reading to see all of the jaw-dropping hair transformations in recent months.