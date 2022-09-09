Kate Beckinsale Hits the Runway at New York Fashion Week in Silver Goddess Look

Watch : What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident

Kate Beckinsale shined bright in a shimmery silver look.

The Underworld actress took New York Fashion Week by storm on Sept. 9, wearing an ultra-glamorous and glitzy design to close out the Naeem Khan show at the Sony Hall. The Indian-American designer, who is known for his ostentatious gowns, dressed Kate in a metallic silver cropped bodice and a matching skirt that featured an intricate art deco motif.

The top, adorned in the same sparkly silver beading as the skirt, also included a high neck collar (which resembled a dramatic choker necklace) and several cuffs that wrapped around her arms.

All in all, she looked like a goddess in the lavish get-up.

And the attention was certainly on the dazzling creation as Kate's hair was styled in an elegant updo and her makeup was subdued.