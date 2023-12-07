The Surprising Reason Meryl Streep Almost Didn't Get Cast in The Devil Wears Prada

Watch : Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Have A 'Devil' Of A Reunion

These people must have fallen down and smacked their little heads on the pavement.

After all, that's the only explanation for ever thinking Meryl Streep wasn't the perfect casting choice for The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly. But as it turns out, the choice took some convincing.

"Meryl, people thought we were crazy," film producer Wendy Finerman said during the Dec. 6 episode of the Hollywood Gold podcast. "I had people call me up and say, 'Are you out of your mind? She's never been funny a day in her life.'"

She continued, "I think it was—she has been funny and they were wrong—but this was clearly a different kind of role for her. And I think that that was part of the fun of the unexpected, of it being her."

But, as anyone who has seen the movie already knows, the choice couldn't have been better. And, in addition to her comedic chops, it was Meryl's dedication to the craft Wendy remembers.