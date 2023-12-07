The Surprising Reason Meryl Streep Almost Didn't Get Cast in The Devil Wears Prada

These people must have fallen down and smacked their little heads on the pavement.
After all, that's the only explanation for ever thinking Meryl Streep wasn't the perfect casting choice for The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly. But as it turns out, the choice took some convincing.
"Meryl, people thought we were crazy," film producer Wendy Finerman said during the Dec. 6 episode of the Hollywood Gold podcast. "I had people call me up and say, 'Are you out of your mind? She's never been funny a day in her life.'"
She continued, "I think it was—she has been funny and they were wrong—but this was clearly a different kind of role for her. And I think that that was part of the fun of the unexpected, of it being her."
But, as anyone who has seen the movie already knows, the choice couldn't have been better. And, in addition to her comedic chops, it was Meryl's dedication to the craft Wendy remembers.
"It was great, we went to her house to meet her," the award-winning producer remembered, describing how she had brought with her a 3-ring binder bearing her thoughts and ideas for the film to show Meryl. "And she said, 'Oh, can I have that?' And Monday morning she calls me and says, 'What else do you have?' I mean she's just, she's amazing."
And the rest is fashion (or should we say cinema) history.
Not only did Meryl deliver a show-stopping performance, but so too did her costars in the film: Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who played Miranda's emotionally beleaguered assistants.
In fact, the two actresses just took a walk down memory lane together, reminiscing about their days filming the now-iconic movie.
"It was the wildest thing," Emily said in her and Anne's sit-down for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, shared on Dec. 6. "We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don't know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."
