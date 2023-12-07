Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make First Public Appearance Together Since Pregnancy Reveal

Two weeks after Suki Waterhouse confirmed she and Robert Pattinson are expecting a baby, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress and the Twilight alum attended the Poor Things premiere.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stepped into the twilight spotlight for their first joint appearance since she announced her pregnancy

The Twilight alum, 37, and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 31, attended the Poor Things premiere in New York on Dec. 6. For the event, Robert wore a black jacket over a red button-up shirt and gray T-shirt and finished his look with black pants, coordinating sneakers and a matching baseball cap. As for Suki, she donned a black coat over a pair of white pants and a long, semi-sheer top that gave fans another look at her baby bump.

However, the couple weren't the only stars in attendance. Not only did the film's cast—which includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef—make an appearance, but Taylor Swift, Laura Dern, Steve Buscemi and Margaret Qualley were also among the big names there.

While the premiere marked the first public event Robert and Suki attended together since she confirmed during a Nov. 19 music festival performance in Mexico City that they're expecting a baby, she did make a solo red carpet appearance earlier this week when she attended the Fashion Awards in London in a dark red tulle gown by H&M Studio.

In fact, The Batman star and the "Melrose Meltdown" singer—who have kept much of their relationship private—have been photographed at only a handful of public events since they started dating in 2018. Their most recent one before the premiere took place just weeks before Suki confirmed her pregnancy, when she and Robert attended the GO Campaign's annual GO Gala in Los Angeles Oct. 21.

James Devaney/GC Images

To look back at some of the pair's sightings, keep reading.    

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

