Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make First Public Appearance Together Since Pregnancy Reveal

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Expecting!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stepped into the twilight spotlight for their first joint appearance since she announced her pregnancy.

The Twilight alum, 37, and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 31, attended the Poor Things premiere in New York on Dec. 6. For the event, Robert wore a black jacket over a red button-up shirt and gray T-shirt and finished his look with black pants, coordinating sneakers and a matching baseball cap. As for Suki, she donned a black coat over a pair of white pants and a long, semi-sheer top that gave fans another look at her baby bump.

However, the couple weren't the only stars in attendance. Not only did the film's cast—which includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef—make an appearance, but Taylor Swift, Laura Dern, Steve Buscemi and Margaret Qualley were also among the big names there.

While the premiere marked the first public event Robert and Suki attended together since she confirmed during a Nov. 19 music festival performance in Mexico City that they're expecting a baby, she did make a solo red carpet appearance earlier this week when she attended the Fashion Awards in London in a dark red tulle gown by H&M Studio.