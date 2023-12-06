Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's Devil Wears Prada Reunion Is Just as Groundbreaking as You Imagine

Gird your loins!
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt came together for Variety's Actors on Actors series—and it was anything but disappointing seeing The Devil Wears Prada costars reminisce about meeting for the first time.
"Did we meet before the table read of The Devil Wears Prada?" Emily asked Anne during the conversation, which was released Dec. 6. "Or was it at the table read?"
Channeling her character Andy Sachs' excellent memory—she could, after all, recall the names of Ambassador Franklin and the woman he left his wife for—Anne knows all about their first encounter before making the 2006 film.
"This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you," she said. "I'm so much more into you than you are into me. It's fine."
In fact, for Anne, who revealed the duo met for coffee and a walk around her neighborhood, their costar date was particularly memorable. "I remember walking into the room and meeting you," she added. "And I remember instantly just thinking, 'What a movie star.' You were shedding stardust."
While Emily may not remember meeting Anne for the first time, one thing she can recall clearly is how kind the Princess Diaries actress was to her on set.
"I didn't know New York, I didn't know anyone and you were like the warmest embrace," the Oppenheimer star explained. "You were so good to me even though you were a colossal movie star at that time. You treated me like a complete equal to you always."
Anne was quick to return the sentiment. "I was so grateful to you—your gift of a personality," she shared. "But also your Britishness because I found that the more nervous you get, the funnier you are."
And the actresses made it clear that working on the film—which also starred Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci—meant a whole lot of laughs, ranging from fart jokes to Mrs. Doubtfire impressions.
"It was the wildest thing. We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie," Emily noted. "I don't know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."
