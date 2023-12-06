Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's Devil Wears Prada Reunion Is Just as Groundbreaking as You Imagine

Watch : "The Devil Wears Prada" Turns 15!: Live From E! Rewind

Gird your loins!

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt came together for Variety's Actors on Actors series—and it was anything but disappointing seeing The Devil Wears Prada costars reminisce about meeting for the first time.

"Did we meet before the table read of The Devil Wears Prada?" Emily asked Anne during the conversation, which was released Dec. 6. "Or was it at the table read?"

Channeling her character Andy Sachs' excellent memory—she could, after all, recall the names of Ambassador Franklin and the woman he left his wife for—Anne knows all about their first encounter before making the 2006 film.

"This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you," she said. "I'm so much more into you than you are into me. It's fine."

In fact, for Anne, who revealed the duo met for coffee and a walk around her neighborhood, their costar date was particularly memorable. "I remember walking into the room and meeting you," she added. "And I remember instantly just thinking, 'What a movie star.' You were shedding stardust."