Taylor Swift Reveals Her Intense Workout Routine for the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift left no blank spaces in her fitness routine to get ready for the Eras Tour.
The "Style" singer recently shared details of the intense preparation that went into training so that she could flawlessly perform a three-hour show that featured more than 40 songs, a dozen costume changes and several dance numbers.
"I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot," Taylor—who earned TIME's Person of the Year title—told the magazine in an interview published Dec. 6. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."
The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked her workout sessions into high gear six months before her first show in Arizona, training at New York City-based gym Dogpound. There, she incorporated "strength, conditioning, and weights" into her regimen.
Whipping herself into shape was just one hoop to jump through, as she had to then refine her choreography skills. For that, Taylor enlisted the help of choreographer Mandy Moore after pal Emma Stone recommended the dance pro.
"Learning choreography is not my strong suit," Taylor admitted. "I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."
In addition to training, the 33-year-old also decided to quit drinking. "Doing that show with a hangover," Taylor added, "I don't want to know that world."
The superstar's preparation certainly paid off, as she found her inner strength throughout the process.
"I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed," Taylor noted. "That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."
