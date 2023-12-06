Taylor Swift Reveals Her Intense Workout Routine for the Eras Tour

Watch : The Year of Taylor Swift: How She BROKE 2023

Taylor Swift left no blank spaces in her fitness routine to get ready for the Eras Tour.

The "Style" singer recently shared details of the intense preparation that went into training so that she could flawlessly perform a three-hour show that featured more than 40 songs, a dozen costume changes and several dance numbers.

"I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot," Taylor—who earned TIME's Person of the Year title—told the magazine in an interview published Dec. 6. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."

The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked her workout sessions into high gear six months before her first show in Arizona, training at New York City-based gym Dogpound. There, she incorporated "strength, conditioning, and weights" into her regimen.