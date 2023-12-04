Kissing Booth Star Joey King Responds to Jacob Elordi’s “Unfortunate” Criticism of the Franchise

Watch : Joey King Responds To 'Kissing Booth' Criticism

Joey King is standing by The Kissing Booth.

After her ex Jacob Elordi seemingly shaded their Netflix rom-com trilogy, the actress shared her own perspective on the films.

"I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way," Joey, who dated the Priscilla star from 2017 to 2019, told Variety on Dec. 2. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

In fact, the 24-year-old has made her stance in the films clear in the past, as she told The Independent in 2022, "I couldn't be prouder of those movies."

Last month, Jacob raised eyebrows after sharing his less-than-fond memories of working on the franchise."I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," the Euphoria actor told GQ in his Men of the Year cover story. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Jacob further explained that he felt The Kissing Booth films—which debuted between 2018 and 2021—were a part of a Hollywood "one for them, one for me" ethos, which he called a "trap."