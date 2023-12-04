Jeannie Mai Says She Found Out About Jeezy Divorce Filing With the "Rest of the World"

Watch : How Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Filing For Divorce

Jeannie Mai is mending her heart.

More than two months after her estranged husband Jeezy filed for divorce, The Real cohost reflected on when she learned their marriage was over.

"I think I'm doing better now," Jeannie said on the Dec. 4 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At the time, when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. Today, it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."

Indeed, Jeannie—who shares daughter Monaco, 23 months, with Jeezy—is focusing on the positives as she moves toward the future and noted she's taking things "day by day."

"Even though this year I met the most broken version of me," she later added, "I also met the strongest version of me today."

Jeezy—real name Jay Wayne Jenkins—filed for divorce from Jeannie in September after nearly two and a half years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper asked for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter and for their prenuptial agreement to be enforced. Calling their marriage "irretrievably broken," Jeezy added that the former couple was "living in a bona fide state of separation."