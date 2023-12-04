Vanessa Hudgens Marries Baseball Player Cole Tucker in Mexico

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring into another chapter in her life as a newlywed.

Ten months after the High School Musical alum got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, the two officially started something new, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico, according to multiple outlets.

Back in November 2020, the pair first sparked first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

And she couldn't contain how she felt about their romance either, later revealing, "After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"

Fast-forward to Valentine's Day the following year, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

But she wasn't the only one flying after finding new love.