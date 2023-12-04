Vanessa Hudgens Marries Baseball Player Cole Tucker in Mexico

Ten months after getting engaged, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. Find out more about their start of something new.

By Kisha Forde Dec 04, 2023 4:31 PMTags
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring into another chapter in her life as a newlywed.

Ten months after the High School Musical alum got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, the two officially started something new, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico, according to multiple outlets.

Back in November 2020, the pair first sparked first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. 

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

And she couldn't contain how she felt about their romance either, later revealing, "After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"

Fast-forward to Valentine's Day the following year, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

But she wasn't the only one flying after finding new love.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Cole told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."

As for how the couple got connected? Well, Vanessa stepped up to the plate when she slid in his DMs, saying "like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, noting they had been introduced on a Zoom meditation group beforehand. "So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."

It's a move that the Spring Breakers star remains eternally thankful for.

Instagram (vanessahudgens)

"Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of," she told Shape that October. "My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don't always go the way I expected."
 
She added, "For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen. But I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter. What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life." 

That said, Vanessa admitted that wedding planning could have its challenges, with the search for a venue causing them to consider eloping.

"It is so much," the 34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with E! News in November. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So, I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."

So, naturally, her all-black spooktacular bachelorette party—which had pals including Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New in attendance—made perfect sense.

And though Vanessa still found herself juggling a few ideas for the wedding day, as she told E!, Cole had faith they would knock it out of the park: "I'll get there eventually."

And of course, almost exactly one month later, the couple landed on a home run for their nuptials. To bop to the top of their love story, keep reading.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

