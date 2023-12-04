Vanessa Hudgens Marries Baseball Player Cole Tucker in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring into another chapter in her life as a newlywed.
Ten months after the High School Musical alum got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, the two officially started something new, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico, according to multiple outlets.
Back in November 2020, the pair first sparked first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.
"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."
And she couldn't contain how she felt about their romance either, later revealing, "After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"
Fast-forward to Valentine's Day the following year, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."
But she wasn't the only one flying after finding new love.
"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Cole told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."
As for how the couple got connected? Well, Vanessa stepped up to the plate when she slid in his DMs, saying "like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, noting they had been introduced on a Zoom meditation group beforehand. "So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."
It's a move that the Spring Breakers star remains eternally thankful for.
"Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of," she told Shape that October. "My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don't always go the way I expected."
She added, "For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen. But I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter. What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."
That said, Vanessa admitted that wedding planning could have its challenges, with the search for a venue causing them to consider eloping.
"It is so much," the 34-year-old said in an exclusive interview with E! News in November. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So, I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."
So, naturally, her all-black spooktacular bachelorette party—which had pals including Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New in attendance—made perfect sense.
And though Vanessa still found herself juggling a few ideas for the wedding day, as she told E!, Cole had faith they would knock it out of the park: "I'll get there eventually."
And of course, almost exactly one month later, the couple landed on a home run for their nuptials. To bop to the top of their love story, keep reading.