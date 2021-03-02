Cole Tucker Admits He Loves Vanessa Hudgens in First Interview About Their Romance

What does Cole Tucker have to say about his romance with Vanessa Hudgens? "I've got a girlfriend and she's cool."
In a new interview, the Pittsburgh Pirates athlete spoke about his burgeoning relationship with the High School Musical actress and it's safe to say Cole is enamored with Vanessa. He practically giggled as he shared, "She's awesome. I love her."
As awesome as she is though, Cole does not want special treatment because of her celebrity status. He insisted, "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."
"She's great. She'll be around, you'll see her, but I don't know," he added.
Cole and Vanessa went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of themselves to their respective profiles. Vanessa captioned her PDA-filled photo, "It's you, it's me, it's us."
Cole went for the classic "Happy V day" caption for a pic of him and Vanessa in a photo seemingly taken at Christmastime.
E! News exclusively reported the couple made their relationship the real deal last December, with a source telling us, "They are boyfriend and girlfriend. They rang in the New Year together."
It was only a matter of time before the actress and baseball pro took their romance to the next level.
Last November, Vanessa and Cole were spotted on a romantic date night in Los Angeles. At the time, an eyewitness described to E! News, "They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars... They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."
Vanessa was previously in a long-term relationship with Austin Butler, but the duo called it quits last January.