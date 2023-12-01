Jeannie Mai Hints at Possible Infidelity in Response to Jeezy Divorce Filing

Jeannie Mai just hinted at what may be the real reason for her divorce.
The Real co-host seemingly suggested that estranged husband Jeezy was unfaithful to her, writing in her response to his September divorce filing that the court "should enforce" a section of their prenuptial agreement "regarding infidelity."
According to Mai's Nov. 30 legal filing obtained by E! News, she said their agreement "provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party," there will be financial consequences in an eventual split.
In fact, such behavior "shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement," per the document.
It also spelled out what was deemed unsuitable communication, noting that texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media posts or direct messages could count as violating their infidelity policy.
However, Mai did not describe any specific allegations of infidelity in her legal filing, which stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
Her lawyers further wrote that she may update the docs in the future "to add other grounds for divorce," noting that she "does not wish to specify" the reasons at this time "in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly."
E! News has reached out to reps for Mai and Jeezy for comment but hasn't heard back.
Amid their divorce proceedings, Mai is requesting joint legal custody of their daughter Monaco, 22 months, as well as primary temporary and permanent physical custody. Not to mention, the How Do I Look? star wants to have the final decision-making authority when it comes to their baby girl.
Jeezy—who filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage—has made it clear that he hopes to remain on good terms with his ex.
"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he said in a statement obtained by E! News Oct. 19. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."
And the rapper—real name Jay Wayne Jenkins—ultimately hopes to put their daughter first.
"Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," he added. "During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family's privacy as we focus on healing."
