Jeannie Mai Hints at Possible Infidelity in Response to Jeezy Divorce Filing

Watch : Jeezy Speaks Out on “Heavy” Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai just hinted at what may be the real reason for her divorce.

The Real co-host seemingly suggested that estranged husband Jeezy was unfaithful to her, writing in her response to his September divorce filing that the court "should enforce" a section of their prenuptial agreement "regarding infidelity."

According to Mai's Nov. 30 legal filing obtained by E! News, she said their agreement "provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party," there will be financial consequences in an eventual split.

In fact, such behavior "shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement," per the document.

It also spelled out what was deemed unsuitable communication, noting that texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media posts or direct messages could count as violating their infidelity policy.

However, Mai did not describe any specific allegations of infidelity in her legal filing, which stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."