Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on First Public Outing in 2 Years

Former child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, now 42, was seen out in Southern California on Nov. 29, making it his first public sighting since 2021.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 01, 2023 8:50 PMTags
CelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted for First Time in 8 Years

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is still the man of the house our '90s hearts.

During a rare public outing, the former child star was spotted out and about in Southern California on Nov. 29. Jonathan, 42, sported a beige Lacoste sweater over a green shirt and pair of blue jeans and finished his look with a pair of dark sneakers and a matching beanie. 

While fans were used to seeing the actor on their screens in the '90s, it's been a minute since they've seen him IRL. In fact, the last time he was photographed was more than two years ago when he was spotted out on a walk with two small dogs in Los Angeles

Before that, followers hadn't caught a glimpse of Jonathan in public since about 2013. Although, he did make a televised appearance on a 2015 episode of Last Man Standing, which starred his former Home Improvement castmate Tim Allen.

photos
Child Stars Then and Now

Still, it may not come as a surprise that Jonathan is living life out of the spotlight. After shooting to superstardom thanks to Home ImprovementThe Lion KingMan of the House and Tom and Huck, he decided to step back from the cameras. 

"I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," Jonathan told People in 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break."

And he did. Jonathan studied at Harvard and Columbia, and, as he put it, had "no regrets" about living a private life.

"I never took the fame too seriously," he added. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

To see photos from Jonathan's latest sighting, keep reading. 

SplashNews.com

J.T.T.

SplashNews.com

Out & About in Southern California

SplashNews.com

Rare Public Sighting

SplashNews.com

Rocking the Beanie

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

2

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

3

Piers Morgan Says Kate & Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

2

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

3

Piers Morgan Says Kate & Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments

4

Felicity Huffman Breaks Silence on 2019 College Admissions Scandal

5

Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams "Insane" Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors