Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on First Public Outing in 2 Years

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted for First Time in 8 Years

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is still the man of the house our '90s hearts.

During a rare public outing, the former child star was spotted out and about in Southern California on Nov. 29. Jonathan, 42, sported a beige Lacoste sweater over a green shirt and pair of blue jeans and finished his look with a pair of dark sneakers and a matching beanie.

While fans were used to seeing the actor on their screens in the '90s, it's been a minute since they've seen him IRL. In fact, the last time he was photographed was more than two years ago when he was spotted out on a walk with two small dogs in Los Angeles.

Before that, followers hadn't caught a glimpse of Jonathan in public since about 2013. Although, he did make a televised appearance on a 2015 episode of Last Man Standing, which starred his former Home Improvement castmate Tim Allen.