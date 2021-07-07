Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas Disappeared From the Spotlight

Watch : Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted for First Time in 8 Years

Breaking news: Jonathan Taylor Thomas doesn't look "unrecognizable." He just grew up.

We know, we know, this may come as a shock to some, but teen idols are not, in fact, preserved in amber like that insect in Jurassic Park, and our latest example of this phenomenon is the reemergence of Jonathan Taylor Thomas a.k.a. J.T.T. (though true fans know his real last name is Weiss).

The 39-year-old former child star was recently photographed out in the wild like us regular humans for the first time since 2013, though he last appeared onscreen in Last Man Standing in 2015.

On June 20, Jonathan and his two small white dogs were spotted in Los Angeles on a casual walk. Wearing Nike sneakers, loose jeans and a zipped up dark hoodie, along with sunglasses, a New York Mets baseball cap and a black mask that was worn around his chin, he pretty much looked like every other coffee-deprived dude in the city.