Tim Allen Gives His Brutally Honest Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie

Tim Allen is sharing how he really feels about the new Lightyear movie.
"I've stayed out of this," he said during a June 29 interview with Extra. "We talked about this many years ago…but the brass that did the first four movies is not this. It's a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies."
Allen, 69, added that when he heard they were making a live-action film about Buzz Lightyear, he thought it was a film with "real humans, not an animated thing."
"There's really no Toy Story Buzz without Wood," he continued. "I'm not sure what the idea—I'm a plot guy. It would seem to be a big adventure story, and as I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz."
Lightyear hit theaters on June 17 and serves as a prequel to the 1995 film Toy Story, which was starred Tom Hanks as Woody and Allen as Buzz Lightyear. Allen went on to voice the space ranger for four movies in the franchise, however, Chris Evans was chosen to play Buzz in Lightyear—a move that was surprising for a lot of people, including Patricia Heaton.
Three days before Lightyear was slated to be released, the Everybody Loves Raymond actress slammed Disney and Pixar for not casting Allen as Buzz.
"Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns," she tweeted June 14. "Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"
Heaton added, "Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it? #stupidHollywooddecisions."