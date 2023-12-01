America Ferrera Says It's "Ridiculous" How Her Body Was Perceived in Hollywood

This Barbie is sharing an important message about body image.
America Ferrera reflected on how her early career in Hollywood was shaped by the perception of her body—including in her breakout roles in Real Women Have Curves, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Ugly Betty.
"What's so insane is, you go back and look, and I had a very average-size body," the 39-year-old told Elle in an interview published Nov. 30. "And so the idea that people were looking at me and saying, 'That's curvy' is crazy. Not that I care, but that's insane we thought that was so groundbreaking."
As America put it, "I was Hollywood's version of imperfect, which seems so ridiculous."
And the Barbie actress knows that others have faced similar treatment. "I don't feel alone in that either," she said. "There are so many women who were called brave, just because they are people in bodies."
America hopes that by sharing her experience, it will lead to change within the industry.
"What I continue to wish for my career, and women's careers and people of color's careers," she continued, "is that we don't have to exist inside of these boxes or these lanes—that we don't have to be relegated to represent just the thing that the culture wants us to represent."
The Dumb Money star knows she's a jack of all trades, so why not showcase that?
"I want to be more of who I am as a person," she noted, "and make art that...isn't about the dominant conversation people have wanted to have about me because I'm a woman who doesn't fit into stereotypical Hollywood."
But don't just take America's word for it. Keep scrolling to look back at the actress' trailblazing career, from making history at the 2007 Emmy Awards to portraying empowering characters on the big screen.